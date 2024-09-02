Venice Film Festival 2024: Amal Clooney, George Clooney walks hand-in-hand at 'Wolfs' premiere [PICTURES]

George Clooney, Amal Clooney walked the red carpet for the premiere of 'Wolfs' at Venice Film Festival 2024. The couple who generally keeps a private life made a rare public appearance

George Clooney looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo, complemented by a sleek bowtie. He completed his sophisticated ensemble with a pair of polished lace-up Oxford shoes, showcasing his timeless sense of style. His attire at the Venice Film Festival 2024 was a perfect blend of elegance and refinement, making him stand out on the red carpet

Amal Clooney dazzled in a striking butter yellow gown, one of this year’s trendiest shades. The dress featured a plunging neckline and intricate lace detailing, which added a touch of elegance and sophistication to her ensemble. The soft, radiant color made her stand out beautifully on the red carpet

The gown’s design included a ruffled skirt that flowed gracefully with each step, enhancing Amal’s overall appearance. The combination of the plunging neckline and ruffled details created a captivating silhouette, perfectly showcasing her sense of style and flair for fashion

Amal accessorized her look with a crystallized box clutch and drop earrings, adding a touch of sparkle and glamour. The accessories complemented her gown without overpowering it, highlighting her refined taste and attention to detail at the Venice Film Festival 2024

George Clooney and Amal Clooney have been a high-profile couple since their marriage in 2014. Their relationship is admired for its blend of glamour and philanthropy. Amal, a renowned human rights lawyer, and George, a celebrated actor and director, share a strong bond grounded in mutual respect and support for each other’s professional and personal passions

