Inside Anand Ambani- Radhika's pre-wedding festivities: Kareena, Deepika, MS Dhoni others slay in best attires

Day 1 of Anand Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities took place on March 01, 2024, and it was a night full of fun, laughter and singer Rihanna adding charm with her performance.

The three-day events have celebrities, industrialists, sportspersons and artists from across the globe.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to share their outfit. Ranveer opted for a white suit while mother-to-be Deepika looked stunning in a black dress.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor looked elegant in a purple saree and Saif Ali Khan opted for a purple shirt and black strip suit. Taimur Ali Khan looked cute in a black suit.

Radhika Merchant, Nita Ambani

In a candid picture, Radhika Merchant was seen talking and laughing with her soon-to-be mother-in-law Nita Ambani.

MS Dhoni, Sakshi Dhoni

Cricketer MS Dhoni looked dapper in a black and purple suit while his wife Sakshi Dhoni wore a black shimmer lehenga that came with a net dupatta.

Mark Zuckerberg with wife Priscilla Chan

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg posed with his wife Priscilla Chan. The two twinned in black attires wich had golden works on it.

DJ Bravo with Regina Ramjit

West indies cricketer DJ Bravo attended the cocktail night with Regina Ramjit. He wore a black and white coat with white shirt and pants.

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn looked handsome in a shinny black coat-kurta and pants. He wore glasses to complete his look.

Ivanka Trump with Mukesh Ambani

Ivanka Trump posed with her daughter and industrialist Mukesh Ambani at the cocktail party on Friday night.

Ambani family

Picture perfect! The Ambani family which had Akash, his wife Shloka Mehta, son and Nita and Mukesh Ambani happily posed together.

Nita Ambani

For her son's cocktail night, Nita Ambani chose a purple gown with an attached stole with her hair wrapped up in a French bun.

Saina Nehwal with Deepika Padukone

Saina Nehwal took to her Instagram to share pictures from the cocktail night and posed with Deepika Padukone.

Saina Nehwal with Ranveer Singh

Saina Nehwal was also seen with Ranveer Singh and she captioned the post by congratulating the couple for being pregnant.