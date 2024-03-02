Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Inside Anand Ambani- Radhika's pre-wedding festivities: Kareena, Deepika, MS Dhoni others slay in best attires

    First Published Mar 2, 2024, 11:20 AM IST

    Day 1 of Anand Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities took place on March 01, 2024, and it was a night full of fun, laughter and singer Rihanna adding charm with her performance.

    article_image1

    The three-day events have celebrities, industrialists, sportspersons and artists from across the globe. 

    article_image2

    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh

    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to share their outfit. Ranveer opted for a white suit while mother-to-be Deepika looked stunning in a black dress. 

    article_image3

    Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

    Kareena Kapoor looked elegant in a purple saree and Saif Ali Khan opted for a purple shirt and black strip suit. Taimur Ali Khan looked cute in a black suit.

    article_image4

    Radhika Merchant, Nita Ambani

    In a candid picture, Radhika Merchant was seen talking and laughing with her soon-to-be mother-in-law Nita Ambani.

    article_image5

    MS Dhoni, Sakshi Dhoni

    Cricketer MS Dhoni looked dapper in a black and purple suit while his wife Sakshi Dhoni wore a black shimmer lehenga that came with a net dupatta. 

    article_image6

    Mark Zuckerberg with wife Priscilla Chan

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg posed with his wife Priscilla Chan. The two twinned in black attires wich had golden works on it. 

    article_image7

    DJ Bravo with Regina Ramjit

    West indies cricketer DJ Bravo attended the cocktail night with Regina Ramjit. He wore a black and white coat with white shirt and pants. 

    article_image8

    Ajay Devgn

    Ajay Devgn looked handsome in a shinny black coat-kurta and pants. He wore glasses to complete his look. 

    article_image9

    Ivanka Trump with Mukesh Ambani

    Ivanka Trump posed with her daughter and industrialist Mukesh Ambani at the cocktail party on Friday night. 

    article_image10

    Ambani family

    Picture perfect! The Ambani family which had Akash, his wife Shloka Mehta, son and Nita and Mukesh Ambani happily posed together. 

    article_image11

    Nita Ambani

    For her son's cocktail night, Nita Ambani chose a purple gown with an attached stole with her hair wrapped up in a French bun. 

    article_image12

    Saina Nehwal with Deepika Padukone

    Saina Nehwal took to her Instagram to share pictures from the cocktail night and posed with Deepika Padukone. 

    article_image13

    Saina Nehwal with Ranveer Singh

    Saina Nehwal was also seen with Ranveer Singh and she captioned the post by congratulating the couple for being pregnant. 

