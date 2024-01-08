India-Maldives controversy: Bipasha Basu gets trolled for sharing birthday pictures from Maldives

Bipasha Basu was chastised for tweeting photos from her Maldives trip amid the current controversy over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lakshadweep post.

Right now, the entire country is in disarray after Prime Minister Narendra Modi was trolled for tweeting photos from the Lakshadweep Islands, where a few Maldivian ministers made a nasty remark about the PM.



The whole nation reacted angrily to these scathing jabs at PM Modi, and has pledged to visit Indian islands and boycott the Maldives.

The Maldivian government allegedly dismissed the three ministers for insulting Narendra Modi's tweet on Lakshadweep.

Many celebrities, like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Sachin Tendulkar, Esha Gupta, and Janhvi Kapoor, have backed the Discover Indian Islands movement.



Still, it appears that one actress in Bollywood is oblivious to the current debate surrounding Maldives because she is blissfully vacationing there.

Bipasha Basu has been releasing images from her Maldives vacation amid the Lakshadweep island dispute.

These Maldives holiday pictures of the actress haven't gone down well with many on the internet, who severely criticise her.

Bipasha Basu went to the Maldives for her birthday before the incident erupted, and the actress seemed to be oblivious to the ongoing situation.

Otherwise, Bipasha Basu would not have tweeted these photographs, videos and encouraged unneeded abuse.