    India-Maldives controversy: Bipasha Basu gets trolled for sharing birthday pictures from Maldives

    First Published Jan 8, 2024, 11:47 AM IST

    Bipasha Basu was chastised for tweeting photos from her Maldives trip amid the current controversy over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lakshadweep post.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Right now, the entire country is in disarray after Prime Minister Narendra Modi was trolled for tweeting photos from the Lakshadweep Islands, where a few Maldivian ministers made a nasty remark about the PM.
     

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The whole nation reacted angrily to these scathing jabs at PM Modi, and has pledged to visit Indian islands and boycott the Maldives.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The Maldivian government allegedly dismissed the three ministers for insulting Narendra Modi's tweet on Lakshadweep.

    article_image4

    Many celebrities, like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Sachin Tendulkar, Esha Gupta, and Janhvi Kapoor, have backed the Discover Indian Islands movement.
     

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Still, it appears that one actress in Bollywood is oblivious to the current debate surrounding Maldives because she is blissfully vacationing there.

    article_image6

    Bipasha Basu has been releasing images from her Maldives vacation amid the Lakshadweep island dispute.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    These Maldives holiday pictures of the actress haven't gone down well with many on the internet, who severely criticise her. 

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Bipasha Basu went to the Maldives for her birthday before the incident erupted, and the actress seemed to be oblivious to the ongoing situation.

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Otherwise, Bipasha Basu would not have tweeted these photographs, videos and encouraged unneeded abuse.

