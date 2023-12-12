In pictures: Tamannaah Bhatia slays the 'Maharani look' in a black saree

On Monday evening, Tamannaah Bhatia arrived hand in hand with Vijay Varma at Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's wedding reception in Mumbai.

Tamannaah Bhatia never fails to turn heads with her fashion sense and once again the actress displayed class and elegance.

For Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's wedding reception, she opted for a black floral, sequenced saree.

The back of the blouse was semi-backlace and had silver and golden sequence work on it and the front of it came with a deep neck.

She wore heavy golden earrings to match her outfit. She also wore the perfect line liner wink and red lipstick.

The 'Baahubali' actress wore it with a revealing sleeveless blouse and completed with a disheveled hairdo, statement chaandbaalis, and a strong red lip.

Tamannaah Bhatia's pictures had netizens go crazy on the internet and she also carried a purse to add a touch to the look.