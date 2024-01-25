Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    In pictures: Kriti Sanon looks beautiful in blue off-shoulder dress as she promotes upcoming film

    First Published Jan 25, 2024, 7:07 PM IST

    For the promotions of her upcoming film 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya', Kriti Sanon opted for a blue dress.

    article_image1

    Actress Kriti Sanon is making heads turn with her fashion approach every time she steps out into the city.

    article_image2

    The actress, known for her unique approach to fashion, recently glammed up for the promotion of her next flick 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'. 

    article_image3

    Kriti Sanon looked stunning in a light blue off-shoulder dress that gazed at everything radiating and was unique in its own way.

    article_image4

    She finished off her appearance with dewy pink makeup, striking the perfect combination of elegance and charm. 

    article_image5

    A messy hair bun and a pair of white heels completed her look. Sharing the photographs, she remarked, "Feelin like a doll! #SifraMode." 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ]Meenakshi Seshadri dances on 'Mere Ram Aaye Hain', fans applaud her moves at the age of 60 RKK

    Watch: Meenakshi Seshadri dances on 'Mere Ram Aaye Hain', fans applaud her moves at the age of 60

    Viral video shows Saudi Arabians' grroving to Shah Rukh Khan's 'Chammak Challo' (WATCH) vkp

    Viral video shows Saudi Arabians’ grooving to Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Chammak Challo’ (WATCH)

    Video Karan Johar unboxes Koffee With Karan hamper; check out some expensive ideas inside RBA

    Video: Karan Johar unboxes Koffee With Karan hamper; check out some expensive ideas inside

    Arijit Singh clocks 100 mn followers on Spotify; becomes first Indian singer, second place globally RBA

    Arijit Singh clocks 100 mn followers on Spotify; becomes first Indian singer, second place globally

    Fighter day 1 box office prediction: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's film to earn around Rs 25 crore RBA

    'Fighter' day 1 box office prediction: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's film to earn around Rs 25 crore

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi, French President Emmaneul Macron hold roadshow in Jaipur WATCH AJR

    PM Modi, French President Emmaneul Macron hold roadshow in Jaipur (WATCH)

    Republic Day: Designing home spaces inspired by India's diversity RKK

    Republic Day: Designing home spaces inspired by India's diversity

    Russian woman, Darya Trepova, receives 27-year prison term for cafe bomb killing AJR

    Russian woman, Darya Trepova, receives 27-year prison term for cafe bomb killing

    Palestinian rights group takes UK govt to court, British arms exports license to Israel under scrutiny avv

    Palestinian rights group takes UK govt to court, British arms exports license to Israel under scrutiny

    Karnataka: 'No injustice or humiliation to Jagadish Shettar in Congress party,' says CM Siddaramaiah

    Karnataka: 'No injustice or humiliation to Jagadish Shettar in Congress party,' says CM Siddaramaiah

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path (WATCH)

    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya RKK

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya

    Video Icon