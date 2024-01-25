In pictures: Kriti Sanon looks beautiful in blue off-shoulder dress as she promotes upcoming film

For the promotions of her upcoming film 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya', Kriti Sanon opted for a blue dress.

Actress Kriti Sanon is making heads turn with her fashion approach every time she steps out into the city.

The actress, known for her unique approach to fashion, recently glammed up for the promotion of her next flick 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'.

Kriti Sanon looked stunning in a light blue off-shoulder dress that gazed at everything radiating and was unique in its own way.

She finished off her appearance with dewy pink makeup, striking the perfect combination of elegance and charm.

A messy hair bun and a pair of white heels completed her look. Sharing the photographs, she remarked, "Feelin like a doll! #SifraMode."