In pictures: Inside Mukti Mohan, Kunal Thakur's dreamy wedding

    First Published Dec 11, 2023, 9:18 AM IST

    Dancer and actress Mukti Mohan on Sunday announced that she got married to actor Kunal Thakur and shared pictures from D-Day. 

    article_image1

    The Indian film industry yet again witnessed a dreamy wedding and this time it was of singer Mukti Mohan and 'Animal' actor Kunal Thakur. 

    article_image2

    In the first picture, Mukti is seen walking towards Kunal with her sisters Shakti Mohan and Neeti Mohan in the next photo.

    article_image3

    Mukti looked stunning in a pastel lehenga, while her husband complemented her in an off-white sherwani.

    article_image4

    The pictures had the couple smiling as they stood inside the mandap and were showered with flower petals by attendees. 

    article_image5

    Sharing the pictures they wrote, "In you, I find my divine connection; with you, my union is destined," they wrote for the caption. Thank you for God's blessings, family, and friends. Our families are overjoyed, and we want your blessings for our future as Husband and Wife."

    article_image6

    And it was time for a picture-perfect family photo when Mukti and Kunal's family stood together to capture a moment from the wedding.

    article_image7

    Their wedding was dreamy and many celebrities such as Vijay Varma, Kusha Kapila, Sunil Grover, Sanjay Kapoor and more congratulated the couple.

