Navratri 2024: 5 auspicious things to buys THIS Durga Puja to attract wealth and prosperity

Observing certain rituals during Navratri can bring happiness and prosperity into your life. Here are five things you can buy to overcome financial problems.

Navratri begins today, October 3rd, and will continue until October 12th. Follow these special tips during this time for benefits.

Navratri is celebrated in different states. Observing special rituals during this auspicious time will bring good fortune into your life. All obstacles will be removed, and you will find relief from financial complexities.

Financial complexities persist due to various reasons. To get rid of various financial problems, follow special remedies. This Navratri, you can buy these five things during this auspicious time for benefits.

You can buy an idol of Goddess Lakshmi sitting on a lotus. Follow this ritual during Navratri to bring wealth and prosperity to your home. Bringing such an idol will lead to financial growth.

You can buy a lotus. The lotus is the favorite flower of Goddess Lakshmi. Bringing a lotus or a picture related to lotus during Navratri will shower the blessings of the mother upon you.

You can buy gold or silver coins during the auspicious time of Navratri. It is considered auspicious. Coins with the image of Goddess Lakshmi or Lord Ganesha are considered auspicious. Keep such coins in your wallet for benefits.

You can buy peacock feathers. Students should keep peacock feathers at home. Or you can keep peacock feathers in the temple room. It removes negative energy from the house and brings benefits.

Bringing a banana plant home is considered auspicious. You can bring a banana plant during the auspicious time of Navratri. Plant this plant at home. Offer milk at the base of this plant every Thursday for benefits.

This time, follow these special tips. You will find financial improvement. Bringing these five things home during the auspicious time of Puja will be beneficial.

