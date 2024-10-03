ELIMINATED! Israel kills Palestinian man who carried out brutal lynching of two IDF soldiers 24 years ago

Aziz Salha, a Palestinian known for his role in the brutal lynching of two Israeli soldiers 24 years ago in Ramallah, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Thursday.

Aziz Salha, a Palestinian known for his role in the brutal lynching of two Israeli soldiers 24 years ago in Ramallah, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Thursday. His involvement in the 2000 incident, which became emblematic of the violence during the Second Intifada, made him a controversial figure.

Also read: ELIMINATED! Head of Hamas Govt in Gaza Strip among 3 leaders killed in airstrike, claims Israel; details here

"We eliminated terrorist Aziz Salha, who took part in the Ramallah lynching in Oct. 2000, in the area of Deir El Balah in central Gaza. Salha took part in the brutal lynching of Sergeant First Class (Res.) Yosef Avrahami and Corporal (Res.) Vadim Norzhich in Ramallah in 2000. Salha was photographed with blood on his hands waving from a window following the lynching. Salha was involved in terrorist activity in Judea and Samaria and remained involved in Hamas terrorist activities," wrote IDF in a post on X.

The lynching of reservist soldiers Yosef Avrahami and Vadim Norzhic occurred in October 2000, shortly after the outbreak of the Second Palestinian uprising. The soldiers, who accidentally entered the Palestinian Authority-controlled city of Ramallah, were initially detained by local authorities for their safety. However, a mob, incited by rumors that Israeli undercover agents were being held, stormed the police station.

Over 1,000 people gathered outside, demanding the soldiers be handed over. In a shocking display of brutality, the soldiers were beaten, stabbed, and their bodies mutilated. Salha gained infamy when a photograph of him waving his bloodied hands circulated widely, symbolizing the intense violence of the period.

Salha, who was apprehended by Israeli forces, was sentenced to prison in 2004 for his role in the lynching but was released seven years later in a prisoner exchange for Gilad Shalit, an Israeli soldier captured by Hamas in Gaza. Another key figure in the lynching, Nasser Abu Hamid, died from cancer in December 2022.

Also read: 'It's getting scarier, tougher': 18,000 Indians in Israel face growing fears as conflict with Iran intensifies

The recent airstrike that killed Salha raised questions about whether he was specifically targeted or a collateral casualty of broader military operations. Israeli forces have been conducting airstrikes in Gaza in response to ongoing tensions and attacks from Hamas, with a focus on eliminating command centers used by the group.

In a series of recent airstrikes, including one that struck a disused school, the Israeli Air Force reported that approximately 20 people were killed. The military maintains that Hamas has utilized civilian structures, such as schools, to plan and execute attacks against Israel, complicating the already tense situation in the region.

As the conflict continues to escalate, both sides remain entrenched in a cycle of violence that has persisted for decades, leaving a profound impact on the lives of those in the region.

Latest Videos