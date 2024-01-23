Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    In pictures: Athiya Shetty looks mesmerizing in 3D floral embroidered sharara

    First Published Jan 23, 2024, 7:50 PM IST

    Athiya Shetty recently turned muse for designer Seema Gujral as she launched her store in New Delhi.

    article_image1

    Athiya Shetty is known for being on top when it comes to the fashion game and yet again the actress proved it right.

    article_image2

    Athiya wore an ivory, 3D floral embroidered full-sleeved sharara that came with a pearl collar and a beautifully embroidered dupatta.

    article_image3

    She styled her hair in a sleek, middle-parted bun and wore kohl-rimmed eyes. Her glossy lipstick worked the rest of the magic.

    article_image4

    Speaking on the occasion, Athiya Shetty stated that she has always been fascinated by Seema Gujral's ensembles, which perfectly merge tradition with a contemporary edge while oozing confidence and grace. 

    article_image5

    The 'Hero' actress said, "I'm very delighted to witness this wonderful new path unfold and grateful to be a part of this historic occasion."

    article_image6

    Seema Gujral's new store at Dhan Mill is inspired by the brand's essential essence and the interiors combine classic and modern aesthetics.

