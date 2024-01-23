In pictures: Athiya Shetty looks mesmerizing in 3D floral embroidered sharara

Athiya Shetty recently turned muse for designer Seema Gujral as she launched her store in New Delhi.

Athiya Shetty is known for being on top when it comes to the fashion game and yet again the actress proved it right.

Athiya wore an ivory, 3D floral embroidered full-sleeved sharara that came with a pearl collar and a beautifully embroidered dupatta.

She styled her hair in a sleek, middle-parted bun and wore kohl-rimmed eyes. Her glossy lipstick worked the rest of the magic.

Speaking on the occasion, Athiya Shetty stated that she has always been fascinated by Seema Gujral's ensembles, which perfectly merge tradition with a contemporary edge while oozing confidence and grace.

The 'Hero' actress said, "I'm very delighted to witness this wonderful new path unfold and grateful to be a part of this historic occasion."

Seema Gujral's new store at Dhan Mill is inspired by the brand's essential essence and the interiors combine classic and modern aesthetics.