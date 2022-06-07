‘I look like SEX’, says Cardi B as she shows off booty in an icy blue bikini

American rapper Cardi B put up busty pictures of herself in an icy blue bikini and thigh-high boots.

American rapper Cardi B has set the internet on fire with the latest pictures that she has posted on her social media accounts. With over 133 million followers on Instagram and another 22.9 million followers on Twitter, Cardi B is one of the most followed celebrities in the world on social media platforms. The 29-year-old rapper put ample of her cleavage and curves on display as she posed while sitting on a chair.

Cardi B’s pictures in the racy, plunging swimsuit showed her wearing a sleeveless puffer jacket and black shades with her chestnut-coloured hair styled in glamourous curls. Cardi B’s garments were put together by renowned fashion stylist, Law Roach. ALSO READ: Cardi B stuns in black at American Music Awards; you can’t RESIST her ‘too hot to handle’ look (photos)

‘I look like SEX’ she wrote on Twitter while sharing the images whereas, on Instagram, Cardi B’s caption read as 'Runway on Miss Belcalis.' The photographs of the mother-of-two, Cardi B, were clicked by renowned fashion photographer Tomás Herold. He has also been behind the lens for some hot pictures of Naomi Campbell and Kelly Rowland. ALSO READ: 7 things Jennifer Lopez does to maintain her gorgeous body

Cardi B posted two pictures of her in which she is seen boasting her curvy assets from the side, including her booty. She also displayed her body tattooed with various flowers, a butterfly and a hummingbird. For the unversed, the American rapper had more than 11 tattoos that she has got inked on her body. These include tattoos of words such as 'Belkis' on her wrist, which basically is a shortened version of her name ‘Belcalis’, and a phrase 'Loyalty Over Royalty' that is inked on her right bicep.

