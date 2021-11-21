Cardi B stuns in black at American Music Awards; you can’t RESIST her ‘too hot to handle’ look (photos)

Cardi B’s black velvet peekaboo gown made her the stunner for the evening, putting the right amount of focus on her curvy silhouette.

Cardi B arrived in style at American Music Awards 2021 red carpet event that was held in Los Angeles. She wore a black peekaboo gown with trappy heels at the music event, grabbing all eyeballs at the awards function.

The rapper, Cardi B, dressed stylishly for the event and we can’t get our eyes off her stunning look. The AMA host of the evening, Cardi B opted to war a full-length black gown. The gown was designed by Christian Siriano.

She completed her look by keeping it minimal and wearing similar strappy heels. The look is perfected with a Hollywood glamour yet came with a modern-aged twist to it. ALSO READ: Cardi B walks on Hindi song 'Kaliyon Ka Chaman', desi music lovers go gaga

The black velvet fitted garment featured a hot of risqué cutouts. One of the cutouts that sought our attention the most was the one that travelled right up to the thighs of Cardi B.

Cardi B’s sensuous outfit for the evening was a perfect show-off for the ‘Up’ singers toned up calves and curves.

The interesting and deep neckline of the black gown with the absences of sleeves, added more depth and oomph factor to the singer’s hot attire.

The graceful dress was embossed with a shimmery leopard print brought the right attention to her curves, as Cardi B stole the light at the show.

The silhouette of the outfit tapered at the waist. It pooled and draped around her feet perfectly, letting her strappy heels shine as well.

To match up with the outfit, Cardi B’s heels were kept simple yet elegant. The strappy heels were embellished with jewels on the straps and had a rounded toe. ALSO READ: Rapper Cardi B watched Priyanka Chopra's 'The White Tiger', Here's what she tweeted

While the choice of her outfit let Cardi B shine through the evening, her footwear pick which was embellished with jewels, only added to her look, instead of snatching away the attention.