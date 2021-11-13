Hottie Malaika Arora snapped on her morning walk with pooch Casper (photos)

Malaika Arora is quite regular with the paparazzi. She is frequently snapped by them at various places. On Saturday, Malaika was clicked outside her residence during a walk with her pet dog, Casper.

The 48-year-old wore a comfortable pair of pink coloured tie and dye t-shirts and shorts for the walk. Showing off her sculpted calf muscles, and tying her hair in a bun, Malaika also greeted the paparazzi with a wave, waiting outside her residence to click her photographs. She is frequently spotted across the city, and never disappoint the photographers by not striking a pose for them.

Earlier this year, Malaika was trolled by netizens when she took Casper for a walk during the lockdown in Mumbai. Several internet users said that while humans could not step out of their houses amidst the lockdown, Malaika was busy walking her dog. However, the bombshell that she is, Malaika paid no heeds to her haters.

Whether it is for walking her dog, going to the gym or a casual shopping spree, Malaika never lets fashion leave her side. The judge of a reality show, Malaika has always looked stunning in everything she chose to be worn. On Friday, Malaika was snapped out of an eatery in Bandra in a shimmery black and white striped dress. She kept her look casual with white sneakers and a matching tote bag.