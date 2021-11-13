  • Facebook
    Hottie Malaika Arora snapped on her morning walk with pooch Casper (photos)

    First Published Nov 13, 2021, 9:59 AM IST
    Malaika Arora is quite regular with the paparazzi. She is frequently snapped by them at various places. On Saturday, Malaika was clicked outside her residence during a walk with her pet dog, Casper.

    Hottie Malaika Arora snapped on her morning walk pooch Casper (photos) drb

    On Saturday early morning, Bollywood’s hottie, Malaika Arora was spotted outside her residence in Bandra while walking her dog, Casper. Malaika often takes her fluffy Casper for a stroll in the mornings as well as in the evenings at times.

    Hottie Malaika Arora snapped on her morning walk pooch Casper (photos) drb

    The 48-year-old wore a comfortable pair of pink coloured tie and dye t-shirts and shorts for the walk. Showing off her sculpted calf muscles, and tying her hair in a bun, Malaika also greeted the paparazzi with a wave, waiting outside her residence to click her photographs. She is frequently spotted across the city, and never disappoint the photographers by not striking a pose for them.

    Hottie Malaika Arora snapped on her morning walk pooch Casper (photos) drb

    Earlier this year, Malaika was trolled by netizens when she took Casper for a walk during the lockdown in Mumbai. Several internet users said that while humans could not step out of their houses amidst the lockdown, Malaika was busy walking her dog. However, the bombshell that she is, Malaika paid no heeds to her haters.

    Hottie Malaika Arora snapped on her morning walk pooch Casper (photos) drb

    Whether it is for walking her dog, going to the gym or a casual shopping spree, Malaika never lets fashion leave her side. The judge of a reality show, Malaika has always looked stunning in everything she chose to be worn. On Friday, Malaika was snapped out of an eatery in Bandra in a shimmery black and white striped dress. She kept her look casual with white sneakers and a matching tote bag.

    Hottie Malaika Arora snapped on her morning walk pooch Casper (photos) drb

    Her pictures from Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor’s Diwali Bash, which saw the whose-who of the film industry attending it, are still fresh in everyone’s mind. Malaika wore a satin pink saree paired with a lime green blouse. She accessories her hair with a 'gajra' and completed the look wearing a choker neckpiece and pink bangles. Malaika was spotted at the party with her rumoured boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor.

