    When Boney Kapoor told Arjun Kapoor to stay away from Malaika Arora (Throwback Thursday)

    Long ago, daddy Boney Kapoor was allegedly unhappy with his son Arjun Kapoor's closeness with then sister-in-law of Salman Khan, Malaika Arora

    Richa Barua
    Bangalore, First Published Nov 11, 2021, 12:00 PM IST
    Fans and social media went gaga when Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were all deck-up at Anil Kapoor's Diwali bash last week. Arjun has also shared a photo with Malaika from the party along with a romantic caption. The picture showed smiling as he stood beside Malaika, who had her back to the camera. A video also went viral where Arjun walked hand-in-hand with Malaika, and he also helped Malaika step outside the car and asked the media persons to back off and give space to them to walk. Arjun also guarded Malaika as she walked to the main gate.

    A few years ago, when Malaika and Arjun didn't make their relationship public, many reports suggested Salman Khan and Kapoor family were not happy with the couple's closeness. Even before Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan’s marriage hit rock bottom, some rumours of Arjun playing a part in their relationship was in the air. Many rumours claimed that Arjun’s supposed affair with Malaika was the cause for the divorce.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Salman Khan's family was certainly not happy with their (Mala and Arjun) friendship. The media statement also stated that Arjun’s father, Boney Kapoor, was unhappy with his only son's love life.

    Boney had also urged his son to maintain distance from 12-years older Malaika as he thought it might affect his film career. Boney was also very close to Salman Khan, and he didn't want his son to go against the superstar and his family.

    Cut to the present, Malaika and Arjun are now one of the hottest Bollywood couples and make headlines whenever they share pictures on their social media pages. 
     

    Last Updated Nov 11, 2021, 12:00 PM IST
