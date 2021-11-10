  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Will Rashmika Mandanna follow Priyanka Chopra, Malaika's love-life? Will she date a guy younger than her?

    First Published Nov 10, 2021, 9:51 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Rashmika Mandanna talks about her dating life in Coorg. She also mentioned what kind of men she likes to date or romance.

    Will Rashmika Mandanna follow Priyanka Chopra, Malaika's love-life? Will she date a guy younger than her? RCB

    Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most beloved actresses in the film industry. She is also called the national crush of India. Rashmika Mandanna is very active on social media, and recently she topped the most influential actors list by Forbes India. By surpassing biggies of the South film industry Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda, Allu Arjun and Yash.
     

    Will Rashmika Mandanna follow Priyanka Chopra, Malaika's love-life? Will she date a guy younger than her? RCB

    In a recent interview, Rashmika Mandanna talked about love, dating and boys. Rashmika also details of dating life back in Coorg, where she grew up. The actress said, in Coorg, the houses were very far from one another; hence you cant find a boy. Rashmika mentioned that she never found a Coorgi boy when I was in Coorg, so she asked her parents where are all the boys had gone.
     

    Will Rashmika Mandanna follow Priyanka Chopra, Malaika's love-life? Will she date a guy younger than her? RCB

    Rashmika has been studied in a hostel and boarding school. She said, "You know, how my dating would go? Just look at a boy, and you’re dating him. And all your friends taunt you and the boy by calling names. And you’re suddenly dating. I’d have no idea how we started dating? What? Why? I have no answers to any of these questions.”

    Will Rashmika Mandanna follow Priyanka Chopra, Malaika's love-life? Will she date a guy younger than her? RCB

    Like Priyanka Chopra and Malaika Arora, for Rashmika, age doesn’t matter in teams of love and dating. She just cares about is how the person is making her feel. "I think for me they (men) have to make you feel good about yourself. They should not try and change you. All of the small things. I think age doesn’t matter.”  Also Read: Did Vijay Deverakonda have heartbreak? Is he referring to Rashmika Mandanna? Read Details

    Will Rashmika Mandanna follow Priyanka Chopra, Malaika's love-life? Will she date a guy younger than her? RCB

    For Rashmika, men's shirtless display pictures on social media pages or dating apps are a big ‘NO’. She likes men doing workouts and being fit but doesn't appreciate them putting the same pictures on their profile picture. 

    Will Rashmika Mandanna follow Priyanka Chopra, Malaika's love-life? Will she date a guy younger than her? RCB

    "That’s a big “Oh yes!” That shows how dedicated you are. But then again - why would you want to put it as your profile picture? Let people get to know you to get to that phase where they see your body. I mean I’m too old school," Rashmika said.

    Will Rashmika Mandanna follow Priyanka Chopra, Malaika's love-life? Will she date a guy younger than her? RCB

    Rashmika is all set for her Bollywood debut with Sidharth Malhotra in Mission Majnu. Besides that, she will also be seen in Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. In south, her next film is Pusha with Allu Arjun and Telugu movie Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu with Sharwanand.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shruti Haasan leather jacket is all you need this winter season see photos - drb

    Shruti Haasan’s leather jacket is all you need this winter season; see photos

    Video Icon
    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's house rent in Mumbai will make your jaw drop RCB

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's house rent in Mumbai will make your jaw drop

    Video Icon
    Did Katrina Kaif force Vicky Kaushal for marriage? Why was she adamant about December wedding? RCB

    Did Katrina Kaif force Vicky Kaushal for marriage? Why was she adamant about December wedding? Read on

    Video Icon
    Post divorce Samantha Ruth Prabhu hikes her pays to Rs 3 crore for her films RCB

    Post-divorce Samantha Ruth Prabhu hikes her pays to Rs 3 crore for her films (Read details)

    Video Icon
    Was Katrina Kaif reason behind Vicky Kaushal, Harleen Sethi's sudden breakup? Read this RCB

    Was Katrina Kaif reason behind Vicky Kaushal, Harleen Sethi's sudden breakup? Read this

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    Nobel laureate, activist Malala Yousafzai begins new life with partner Asser, ties the knot in Birmingham-dnm

    Nobel laureate, activist Malala Yousafzai begins new life with partner Asser, ties the knot in Birmingham

    Video Icon
    Breaking Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa to marry today in Chandigarh (Details) RCB

    Breaking: Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa to marry today in Chandigarh (Details)

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2021, England vs New Zealand, ENG vs NZ (Semi-Final): Players to watch, head-to-head, weather, pitch, probable, fantasy xi, live streaming-ayh

    T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand eyes WC 2019 final payback against a fiery England

    Video Icon
    Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar to be new Indian Navy chief

    Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar to be new Indian Navy chief

    Video Icon
    Sachin Tendulkar among 50 most influential people on Twitter for 2021 PM Narendra Modi bags second spot Brandwatch Research

    Sachin Tendulkar among 50 most influential people on Twitter; PM Modi bags No.2 spot: Research

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    its now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in portugal europe work from home

    It's now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in this country

    Video Icon
    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ Study

    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ: Study

    Video Icon
    Abu Dhabi issues new rules law on marriage divorce inheritance child custody for non Muslims

    Decoded: Abu Dhabi's new laws on civil marriage, divorce, child custody for non-Muslims

    Video Icon
    Padma Shri Harekala Hajabba journey From selling oranges to building a school newpadpu mangalore karnataka

    Padma Shri Harekala Hajabba's journey: From selling oranges to building a school

    Video Icon
    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out, Brendon Rodgers in? Manchester United's future hangs in the balance of its manager-ayh

    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out, Brendon Rodgers in? Manchester United's future hangs in the balance of its manager

    Video Icon