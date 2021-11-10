Will Rashmika Mandanna follow Priyanka Chopra, Malaika's love-life? Will she date a guy younger than her?

Rashmika Mandanna talks about her dating life in Coorg. She also mentioned what kind of men she likes to date or romance.

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most beloved actresses in the film industry. She is also called the national crush of India. Rashmika Mandanna is very active on social media, and recently she topped the most influential actors list by Forbes India. By surpassing biggies of the South film industry Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda, Allu Arjun and Yash.



In a recent interview, Rashmika Mandanna talked about love, dating and boys. Rashmika also details of dating life back in Coorg, where she grew up. The actress said, in Coorg, the houses were very far from one another; hence you cant find a boy. Rashmika mentioned that she never found a Coorgi boy when I was in Coorg, so she asked her parents where are all the boys had gone.



Rashmika has been studied in a hostel and boarding school. She said, "You know, how my dating would go? Just look at a boy, and you’re dating him. And all your friends taunt you and the boy by calling names. And you’re suddenly dating. I’d have no idea how we started dating? What? Why? I have no answers to any of these questions.”

Like Priyanka Chopra and Malaika Arora, for Rashmika, age doesn’t matter in teams of love and dating. She just cares about is how the person is making her feel. "I think for me they (men) have to make you feel good about yourself. They should not try and change you. All of the small things. I think age doesn’t matter.” Also Read: Did Vijay Deverakonda have heartbreak? Is he referring to Rashmika Mandanna? Read Details

For Rashmika, men's shirtless display pictures on social media pages or dating apps are a big ‘NO’. She likes men doing workouts and being fit but doesn't appreciate them putting the same pictures on their profile picture.

"That’s a big “Oh yes!” That shows how dedicated you are. But then again - why would you want to put it as your profile picture? Let people get to know you to get to that phase where they see your body. I mean I’m too old school," Rashmika said.