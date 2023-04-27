HOTNESS ALERT: Punjabi star Sonam Bajwa looks SEXY in short backless dress (Photos)

Sonam Bajwa's recent steamy picture session goes viral on Instagram. In fresh photographs, the actress raises the temperature on the internet as she poses on a beach in a short backless dress.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Sonam Bajwa understands how to turn up the heat! On a steamy Tuesday evening, the actress chose to up the temperature by releasing photos from a beach photo shoot.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Sonam, who will be featured in Carry On Jatta 3 shortly, came to Instagram and published a series of photos showing off her curves in a sensual short pink dress. Fans were left gasping for breath after seeing the sexy images!

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Sonam was photographed wearing a backless short pink dress with her hair down and standing on the ocean. She made many stances to show off her dress.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The sexy photographs were with the caption “Farishtey ‍♀️ My most favorite song from COJ3 Two days to go… Carry on Jatta 3 releasing worldwide 29th June."



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Carry On Jatta 3 is the third installment in the franchise, and it stars Punjabi actor Gippy Grewal again. The Punjabi film also stars Gurpreet Ghuggi, Binnu Dhillon, Nasir Chinyoti, Jaswinder Bhalla, B.N. Sharma, and Karamjit Anmol in addition to Gippy and Sonam. Smeep Kang, who directed Carry On Jatta in 2012, directs the picture.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram