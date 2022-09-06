HOT video, pictures: Bhojpuri SEXY actress Monalisa and Pawan Singh’s dance in Uttar Ke Dupatta is must WATCH

These days, the Bhojpuri song ‘Utaar Ke Dupatta’ from the film Ziddi Aashiq featuring superstar Pawan Singh and Monalisa has now gone viral YouTube.

One of the sexy actresses in Bhojpuri cinema is Monalisa, and there is no doubt; check her Instrageme page. Monalisa's bold images and dancing videos frequently go popular on social media.



More than 5.1 million people follow the actress on Instagram. In addition to Bhojpuri, Monalisa has also worked in films in Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu.

The actress has also participated in the renowned reality competition "Bigg Boss" in addition to this.



The Bhojpuri song "Utaar Ke Dupatta," performed by superstar Pawan Singh and Monalisa, is quite popular now. Monalisa received much support from the viewers inside Bigg Boss house. The audience admired her outspoken fashion a lot.



The video was uploaded on the YouTube channel Ishtar Bhojpuri. The song has generated 6.5 million views so far. Pawan Singh has given voice to this song. And the lyrics and music was doneby Vinay Bihari.



The song is from Pawan Singh and Monalisa’s Bhojpuri film ‘Ziddi Aashiq’, which is going viral among the audience. Watch video here:



The Bhojpuri cinema public loves Monalisa and Pawan Singh's chemistry together, and they are a highly well-liked couple.

