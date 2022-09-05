Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tara Sutaria shares cleavage revealing SEXY photos in bralette

    First Published Sep 5, 2022, 2:38 PM IST

    Having Monday blues? Head to Tara Sutaria’s Instagram as she has dropped fresh pictures of herself wearing an embroidered bralette that she paired with a printed cape and denim.

    Image: Tara Sutaria/Instagram

    Actor Tara Sutaria often leaves the fashion police’s jaws dropped with her strong and stylish sense of fashion. From red carpet looks to stunning outfits for promotional events, Tara has flaunted her incredible style sense more than often. The young actor has become one of the most followed stars when it comes to fashion. Not only does she don hot clothes in her films, but Tara’s personal wardrobe is no less stylish. Her recent pictures have once again proved why Tara has been earning top marks from the fashion police, as the actor slayed it in a gorgeous cleavage-revealing bralette, denim shorts and a printed overlay.

    Image: Tara Sutaria/Instagram

    Tara Sutaria effortlessly pulled off the multi-coloured bralette that came with a plunging neckline. The actor stole the show in her boho-chic ensemble that added glam to a whole new level.

    Image: Tara Sutaria/Instagram

    For her look, Tara Sutaria opted for an embroidered bralette in hues of red. It came with mirror work over it along with a deep plunging neckline. She teamed up the bralette with a matching printed cape in red and orange. Along with that, she wore classic denim shorts, giving a complete fusion look to her ensemble.

    Image: Tara Sutaria/Instagram

    To amp up her look further, Tara Sutaria accessorised it with chunky jewellery. She wore two delicate neckpieces along with some silver chunky bangle. To complete her look, the actor wore brown leather boots that added to her boho chic.

    Image: Tara Sutaria/Instagram

    Taking to the caption, Tara Sutaria wrote: "Me trying to be cool (lasted about 5 seconds )." Tara’s post was soon noticed by her ‘Ek Villain Returns’ co-star Arjun Kapoor, who commented on it saying, “U became cool only after I entered this shoot mate."

