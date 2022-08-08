Hot pictures: Janhvi Kapoor shows off sexy midriff in crop top, baggy pants; slays Monday fashion

Janhvi Kapoor was spotted wearing a crop top and black baggy denim as the actor showed off her midriff. Janhvi, like her fashionista sister Sonam Kapoor, has always been at the top of her fashion game.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Talk about upping the fashion game and one can’t skip the name of Janhvi Kapoor. The fashionista that she is, Janhvi never misses out on slaying at fashion. Given that she is the daughter of late actor Sridevi and younger sister of Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, fashion quite runs in her blood, and we aren’t complaining. Whether it is about her gym looks, the attires that she wears for promotions or the casual wear she opts for a coffee take-out, Janhvi looks astonishing in each and every outfit that she wears.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Continuing with her fashion spree, Janhvi Kapoor slayed her Monday fashion when she was papped in Mumbai. ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor to Esha Gupta, 5 actors who’ll inspire you to drape a saree on special occasion

Image: Varinder Chawla

Wearing a crop top and baggy black jeans, Janhvi Kapoor looked hot as ever. On a rainy day in Mumbai, the actor grabbed a glass of chocolate shake, before she sat in the car. Janhvi Kapoor’s attire for the day was everything chic as she showed off her midriff in the photos. ALSO READ: Sexy Pictures: Janhvi Kapoor oozes oomph in cleavage-revealing shimmering backless gown

Image: Varinder Chawla

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in ‘Good Luck Jerry’, a Netflix movie which was released recently on the OTT giant. The film garnered some positive reviews from the audience. Interestingly, ‘Good Luck Jerry’ was streamed online on the same day when Janhvi’s brother Arjun Kapoor’s ‘Ek Villain Returns’ was released in the theatres.

Image: Varinder Chawla