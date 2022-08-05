Janhvi Kapoor to Esha Gupta, 5 actors who’ll inspire you to drape a saree on special occasion

Raksha Bandhan 2022: With Rakhi just around the corner, if you are planning to drape a saree for the first time, then here are five saree looks of Bollywood actresses that can be a perfect attire for you. Take a look at how you can style your Raksha Bandhan attire, this festival!

Image: Janhvi Kapoor, Esha Gupta/Instagram

Raksha Bandhan 2022: Raksha Bandhan is one of the most loved festivals in India. It is a day that is wholly and solely dedicated to the love and bond of a brother and sister. With only few days left for the festival of Raksha Bandhan, all the sisters have already started gearing up to tie rakhi on the writs of their brother(s). From buying them sweets and chocolates to presents, sisters too take all efforts in making their brothers feel equally special on the day. And since it is a festival, the clothing for the occasion also has to be as per the traditions. Most femlaes prefer to wear traditional on the occasion. And if you are one who will be draping a saree for the first them, then take cue from the wardrobe of these five Bollywood beauties.

Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor: Janhvi’s wardrobe is not only filled with the most stylish gown and dresses, but also with elegant sarees and suits, This pastel green saree look of Janhvi can be perfect if you are draping it for the first time. ALSO READ: Raksha Bandhan 2022: Agra sweet shop is selling 24-carat ghevar at Rs 25,000/kg

Image: Esha Gupta/Instagram

Esha Gupta: Go bold with your prints! It doesn’t matter whether you are draping a saree for the first time of the 100th time, never shy from wearing a saree that comes with bold prints. Learn from Esha to wear a bold print saree yet going minimal with the jewellery and accessory. ALSO READ: Raksha Bandhan 2022: Kindle Paper white to Echo Dot; 5 best tech gifts you can buy for your siblings

Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt: If there is one actor who has shown some of the best saree collection in the recent times, it is none other than Alia. During the promotions of Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia was seen promoting the film while wearing a white saree. Any look from Gangubai’s promotions can be chosen for an occasion as special as Rakhi. Alia's collection is all about keeping it simple and trendy at the same time.

Image: Suhana Khan/Instagram

Suhana Khan: You can never go wrong with a red saree with sequenced work on it. And Suhana Khan knows that very well! With delicate work on the borders and on the pallu, the saree is perfect for a traditional yet modern look.

Image: Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram