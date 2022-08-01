Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sexy Pictures: Janhvi Kapoor oozes oomph in cleavage-revealing shimmering backless gown

    First Published Aug 1, 2022, 7:23 PM IST

    Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is known to carry a vibrant demeanour each time she steps out. On Monday, the diva wowed her fans as she flaunted her sexy cleavage and curves in a stunning body-hugging, backless shimmering gown.

    Image Credit: Varinder Chawla

    Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor, who is basking in the success of her recent release 'Good Luck Jerry', is known for her vibrant persona.

    Also see: Janhvi Kapoor’s a splash of colours in a strappy gown

    Image Credit: Varinder Chawla

    Janhvi Kapoor donned an elegant silver and sky blue shimmering gown with prints of colourful flowers, petals and leaves, giving the actor a fresh glow at the start of the week. The handwork of threads and sequence is an absolute standout.

    Image Credit: Varinder Chawla

    Janhvi Kapoor, known to be dedicated to her workout routines, flaunted her curves in the backless outfit, which also had a plunging neckline showing off her assets.

    Also read: Janhvi Kapoor’s a regal affair in these black and white pictures

    Image Credit: Varinder Chawla

    With a minimalistic hairdo and sombre make-up, Janhvi looked nothing less than a goddess as she oozed oomph to wow the paparazzi and fans. 

    Image Credit: Varinder Chawla

    Later, Janhvi Kapoor was spotted wearing a hot pink tank top paired with denim and matching hot pink flip-flops. The Bollywood diva looked stunning and graceful with loose hair and minimal make-up.

    Also see: Red-hot Janhvi Kapoor's sexy shimmery backless gown is the perfect date night outfit

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    This is not the first time Janhvi Kapoor stunned in a gown. Over the weekend, the actor wore a strappy dress with huge abstract prints and looked fresh as ever! The gown came with a plunging neckline that brought focus on her assets.

