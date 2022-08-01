Sexy Pictures: Janhvi Kapoor oozes oomph in cleavage-revealing shimmering backless gown

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is known to carry a vibrant demeanour each time she steps out. On Monday, the diva wowed her fans as she flaunted her sexy cleavage and curves in a stunning body-hugging, backless shimmering gown.

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor, who is basking in the success of her recent release 'Good Luck Jerry', is known for her vibrant persona. On Monday, the diva wowed her fans as she flaunted her sexy cleavage and curves in a stunning body-hugging, backless shimmering gown. Scroll down to check out the 'Dhadak' star's ultra-hot photos as she was spotted in Mumbai.

Janhvi Kapoor donned an elegant silver and sky blue shimmering gown with prints of colourful flowers, petals and leaves, giving the actor a fresh glow at the start of the week. The handwork of threads and sequence is an absolute standout.

Janhvi Kapoor, known to be dedicated to her workout routines, flaunted her curves in the backless outfit, which also had a plunging neckline showing off her assets.

With a minimalistic hairdo and sombre make-up, Janhvi looked nothing less than a goddess as she oozed oomph to wow the paparazzi and fans.

Later, Janhvi Kapoor was spotted wearing a hot pink tank top paired with denim and matching hot pink flip-flops. The Bollywood diva looked stunning and graceful with loose hair and minimal make-up.

