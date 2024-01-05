HOT photos: Kendall Jenner flaunts her perfect bikini body in latest Instagram post

Supermodel Kendall Jenner shared a series of sexy bikini photos to Instagram following her reported reunion with her ex Bad Bunny in Barbados. She was also seen spending time with her bestie Hailey Bieber

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Since the start of the new year, the supermodel and 818 Tequila owner Kendall Jenner has been on a seductive style run – and her outfit just keeps getting hotter.

Jenner wears a small orange bikini with a mini halter-neck top and a high-rise string thong in the skin-baring beach shots. Both items had a quirky wave print that went well with the tropical backdrop.

She even added several sneaky behind-the-scenes images, giving viewers a full 360-degree view of her steamy outfit, which she accessorised with gold earrings.

A source close to Jenner told PEOPLE this week that the reality star and the Puerto Rican rapper, 29, "celebrated New Year together with friends near Barbados" shortly after their December break up.

They went on to say that Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber were among those in the group. According to the source, the duo were "not on the same flight," and are not "back together."

Kendall Jenner teased their getaway with a series of nipple-forward Instagram photographs on Wednesday.

She's wearing a lovely translucent Helsa gown for an oceanside hangout with Hailey, who similarly packed for their vacation with beach bombshell vibes in mind.

The Hilma Gown is a romantic V-neck design composed of sheer silky fabric that displays Jenner's nipples, a midriff-baring cut-out above the ruched waistline, and ruffles around the sleeves and split skirt.

Jenner's ensemble costs $1,200 on the FWRD website. The flowing one-piece was paired with iridescent earrings, a dishevelled hair, and pink makeup by the supermodel.

As admirers marvelled at the lovely landscapes, many wondered how Kendall balances her high-profile modelling profession with periods of leisure and simplicity.