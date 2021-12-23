Here's why we LOVE Samantha Ruth Prabhu; actress knows how to shuts troll

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's powerful message amid social media trolling and separation with her actor/ husband Naga Chaitanya; will inspire you

Samantha

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the names in the news the entire 2021 first half because of her social media posts, photoshoots, and her films. And the last half, she was grabbing the headlines because of her divorce from actor Naga Chaitanya and her item number‘ Oo Antava…Oo Oo Antava’ from Allu Arjun's film Pushpa.



While a section of the Internet was busy praising Samantha Ruth Prabhu's performance in The Family Man 2 on social media, a few commented on her marital status and character. Samantha said that she usually ignores her social media trolls in many interviews. Or replying to some by saying, "God bless your soul."



Image: Still from the song

Today, Samantha shared a motivational video of Hollywood star Tom Hanks on her Instagram Story. In the video, the Hollywood actor says “this too shall pass, I wish I’d known that this too shall pass. You feel bad right now. You feel pissed off. You feel angry. This too shall pass. You feel great, you feel like you know all the answers. You feel that everyone gets you. This too shall pass." Sharing the video, the actress wrote, “This too shall pass."



A few days, ago a Twitter user named Kamarali Dukandar tweeted: “Samantha is a divorced, ruined, secondhand item who has Rs 50 crores tax-free money, robbed from a gentleman (sic).” Later, Samantha reacted to the tweet by saying, “God bless your soul.” And that is why we love her. Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu on 'Oo Antava' Criticism: Here's how actress gave reply to sanskari trolls