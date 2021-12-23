  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here's why we LOVE Samantha Ruth Prabhu; actress knows how to shuts troll

    First Published Dec 23, 2021, 5:18 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu's powerful message amid social media trolling and separation with her actor/ husband Naga Chaitanya; will inspire you

    Here why we LOVE Samantha Ruth Prabhu; actress knows how to shuts troll RCB

    Samantha

    Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the names in the news the entire 2021 first half because of her social media posts, photoshoots, and her films. And the last half, she was grabbing the headlines because of her divorce from actor Naga Chaitanya and her item number‘ Oo Antava…Oo Oo Antava’ from Allu Arjun's film Pushpa.
     

    Here why we LOVE Samantha Ruth Prabhu; actress knows how to shuts troll RCB

    While a section of the Internet was busy praising Samantha Ruth Prabhu's performance in The Family Man 2 on social media, a few commented on her marital status and character. Samantha said that she usually ignores her social media trolls in many interviews. Or replying to some by saying, "God bless your soul." 
     

    Here why we LOVE Samantha Ruth Prabhu; actress knows how to shuts troll RCB

    Image: Still from the song

    Today, Samantha shared a motivational video of Hollywood star Tom Hanks on her Instagram Story. In the video, the Hollywood actor says “this too shall pass, I wish I’d known that this too shall pass. You feel bad right now. You feel pissed off. You feel angry. This too shall pass. You feel great, you feel like you know all the answers. You feel that everyone gets you. This too shall pass."  Sharing the video, the actress wrote, “This too shall pass."
     

    Here why we LOVE Samantha Ruth Prabhu; actress knows how to shuts troll RCB

    A few days, ago a Twitter user named Kamarali Dukandar tweeted: “Samantha is a divorced, ruined, secondhand item who has Rs 50 crores tax-free money, robbed from a gentleman (sic).” Later, Samantha reacted to the tweet by saying, “God bless your soul.” And that is why we love her. Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu on 'Oo Antava' Criticism: Here's how actress gave reply to sanskari trolls

    Here why we LOVE Samantha Ruth Prabhu; actress knows how to shuts troll RCB

    Samantha will soon start shooting for Downton Abbey director Philip John on the work front in a movie titled Arrangements Of Love. In the film, Samantha will play the role of a bisexual character. Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu speaks up on being SEXY in Pushpa song; here is what she said

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Did Sunny Deol complete shooting of Gadar 2? Here's what we know SCJ

    Did Sunny Deol complete shooting of Gadar 2? Here's what we know

    Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter to act with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence (Details Inside) RCB

    WOW, Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter to act with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence (Details Inside)

    Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty pushes Rakhi Sawant in anger, due to Devoleena Bhattacharjee?

    Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty pushes Rakhi Sawant in anger, due to Devoleena Bhattacharjee?

    Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor Nakuul Mehta detected with COVID-19, complete details inside SCJ

    Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor Nakuul Mehta detected with COVID-19, complete details inside

    Watch Deepika Padukone, Ranveer dance to Badshah's Jugnu, Hardy Sandhu's Bijlee Bijlee at 83 premiere night RCB

    Watch Deepika Padukone, Ranveer dance to Badshah's Jugnu, Hardy Sandhu's Bijlee Bijlee at 83 premiere night

    Recent Stories

    4 simple steps to get flawless skin sitting at home

    4 simple steps to get flawless skin sitting at home

    Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi opens up on breaking up with Mohsin Khan SCJ

    Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi opens up on breaking up with Mohsin Khan

    Dictionary contains mafiavad and parivarvad: PM Modi targets rivals in Varanasi-dnm

    Dictionary contains ‘mafiavad’ and ‘parivarvad’: PM Modi targets rivals in Varanasi

    Realme GT 2 series to launch in January 2022 design officially out Details inside gcw

    Realme GT 2 series to launch in January 2022, design officially out; Details inside

    Parineeti Chopra dazzles in Manish Malhotra sequence ombre saree see pics drb

    Parineeti Chopra dazzles in Manish Malhotra’s sequence ombre saree; see pics

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters: Ivan Vukomanovic on KBFC's win over CFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: If you have the potential to improve, then you have to continue to believe - Ivan Vukomanovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs KBFC Match Highlights (Game 38): Kerala Blasters hammer Chennaiyin FC 3-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 38): Kerala Blasters hammer Chennaiyin FC 3-0

    Video Icon
    Karnataka bandh meet: Kannada activist Shivakumar attacked, shunted out for objecting Dec 31 bandh

    Karnataka bandh meet: Kannada activist Shivakumar attacked, shunted out for objecting Dec 31 bandh

    Video Icon
    Karnataka government cannot ban MES, says Supreme Court advocate-ycb

    Karnataka government cannot ban MES, says Supreme Court advocate

    Video Icon
    uk court orders dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum to pay ex wife Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein 550 million pounds divorce

    UK court orders Dubai ruler to pay ex-wife £550 million: All you need to know about the royal divorce

    Video Icon