Samantha Ruth Prabhu on 'Oo Antava' Criticism: Here's how actress gave reply to sanskari trolls

Samantha's first-ever item song 'Oo Antava' from Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rise', which attracted many criticisms were linking it to her divorce; read on

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been getting many wow and praise for her item song Oo Antava in Allu Arjun's Pushpa. The film features Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. The film is becoming one of the biggest hits of the year with amazing box office collections.

Samantha was also one of the biggest reasons for the success. Her item song got criticisms from a few sections of people. Today, she has replied to the people who pointed fingers at her for this item number. A few also commented that she divorced her then-husband Naga Chaitanya because she decided to do this song.



Today, she post on Instagram, she wrote about the hard work that goes into becoming sexy for a film. Sharing a still from the song, Samantha wrote: "I played good, I played bad, I was funny, I was serious, I was a chat show host too... I work really hard to excel at everything that I take up ...but being sexy is next level hard work...phew #ooantavaooooantava Thank you for the love.

Samantha is seen in a never-seen-before look donning a glam blue lehenga embellished with sequins and colourful patterns. She paired it with a short blue blouse with a plunging neckline along with a high hemline. Also Read: Here's how Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fans reacted to her sexy dance number in Pushpa; watch