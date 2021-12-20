Samantha Ruth Prabhu speaks up on being SEXY in Pushpa song; here is what she said

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was seen in a sexy avatar in her dance number song in Allu Arjun starrer ‘Pushpa’. The actress has spoken about being ‘sexy’ in the song. Continue reading to know what she had to say.

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ has been in the news for all the right reasons, especially for making a collection of Rs 159 crore at the box office over the weekend. The film has received a thunderous response at the box office as it saw a multi-language release across Indian theatres as well as an international release.

Apart from the thrilling storyline of the film and Allu Arjun’s fantabulous acting skills, the film has been garnering a lot of attention for the special dance number featuring actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. It was for the first time that Samantha came out of her comfort zone to perform a hot and sexy number and totally nailed it like no one else could have.

Ever since the song’s release, fans of Samantha have been going berserk over her sensual moves in the song ‘Oo Antava’. The song has become an instant chartbuster with her fans, many of whom even turned the theatres into full-fledged parties soon after the song played in the movie, videos of which went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, riding high on the success of the song and the appreciation she is getting for her bold moves, Samantha has spoken up about being ‘sexy’ in the dance number. Taking to her Instagram handle, Samantha shared a still of hers from the song and wrote about how ‘difficult’ it is to be ‘sexy’. In her caption, she said that she has played a variety of roles that includes being funny, bad, serious and being a chat show host too; adding that he worked really hard to excel at all her roles. However, of all the roles that she has played over the years, Samantha said that “being sexy” was “next level hard work”, further thanking everyone for the love they have showered on her and the song.

The song, although is being received exceptionally well by the audiences, has also been a part of a controversy. A complaint was filed against the song by a men’s group which said that the lyrics of the song were allegedly in bad taste towards the male community, allegedly picturing men as lustful.

