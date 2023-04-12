Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here are four summer beverages to keep your kids active and healthy

    First Published Apr 12, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    It's critical to provide your child with nutritional meals and beverages to stay active throughout the day and combat odds in the oppressive heat. Let's take a look at some of them.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Getty

    COCONUT WATER: It is the perfect summertime dietary supplement. It offers a richness of minerals and trace elements that can provide you immediate energy as well as rapidly hydrating properties and cooling properties.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Getty

    LEMONADE: Simple lemonade can be your child's favourite summertime libation. Your youngster can replenish the electrolytes and water they need daily with a glass of lemonade.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Getty

    WATERMELON: This water-rich, nutrient-dense fruit is one of the most useful seasonal fruits and a summertime staple. Giving your kids some watermelon chunks for breakfast or as a snack in the evening is always a good idea.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Getty

    BUTTERMILK: Buttermilk is another simple beverage that can be prepared in various ways and is a terrific summer drink to replenish your children from exhaustion. 

