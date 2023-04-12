Here are four summer beverages to keep your kids active and healthy
It's critical to provide your child with nutritional meals and beverages to stay active throughout the day and combat odds in the oppressive heat. Let's take a look at some of them.
Photo Courtesy: Getty
COCONUT WATER: It is the perfect summertime dietary supplement. It offers a richness of minerals and trace elements that can provide you immediate energy as well as rapidly hydrating properties and cooling properties.
Photo Courtesy: Getty
LEMONADE: Simple lemonade can be your child's favourite summertime libation. Your youngster can replenish the electrolytes and water they need daily with a glass of lemonade.
Photo Courtesy: Getty
WATERMELON: This water-rich, nutrient-dense fruit is one of the most useful seasonal fruits and a summertime staple. Giving your kids some watermelon chunks for breakfast or as a snack in the evening is always a good idea.
Photo Courtesy: Getty
BUTTERMILK: Buttermilk is another simple beverage that can be prepared in various ways and is a terrific summer drink to replenish your children from exhaustion.