Here are 5 superfoods that will help you fight chronic heart diseases

The way we live has a significant impact on cardiovascular problems. Poor food choices, smoking, and alcohol use contribute to heart problems."Changing lifestyle variables, such as increased smoking, alcohol consumption, sedentary lifestyle, stress, poor food choices, etc., further contribute to the genetically predisposed Indians being all the more prone to heart disease.

Image: Getty

Angina, also referred to as a heart attack, is a hazardous event with potentially lethal effects. It is a form of chest discomfort brought on by a decrease in blood flow to the heart's muscles. Angina is characterised by pain that is restricting, heavy, tight, or heavy.

Image: Getty

Watermelon: However, a few dietary adjustments can help you fight angina. Pineapple is one of them. It contains a lot of bromelains, a potent protein-digesting enzyme that works as an anti-clotting agent to help prevent heart attacks and strokes.

Image: Getty

Flax seeds: Alsi seeds, often known as flax seeds, help to maintain the circulation thin and prevent clots. Additionally, it supports heart health.

Image: Getty

Ginger: Ginger is a superfood that can help prevent heart disease since it has characteristics that thin the blood and lower cholesterol.

Image: Getty

Lemon: Vitamin C, which is abundant in lemons and aids in the establishment and progression of atherosclerosis, prevents angina.

Image: Getty