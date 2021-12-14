Harnaaz Sandhu wins Miss Universe; from crown worth Rs. 37 Crores to free travelling and more

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu wore the most expensive crown, which is reportedly USD 250,000 in Indian currency is around Rs. 1.89 crore and more



Harnaaz Sandhu has made India proud by being Miss Universe 2021. Miss Universe is a prestigious beauty pageant and beauties from many countries worldwide partake in it. In 1994, Sushmita Sen had brought the title of Miss Universe home and became the first Indian to win the title. Later after six years, in 2000, Lara Dutta has crowned Miss Universe.

Talking about Harnaaz Sandhu, who is just 21 years, the Chandigarh-based model became one of the crown bearers and carried on the legacy. On December 13, Harnaaz Sandhu became the winner of the 70th edition of the pageant in Eliat, Israel. Now the entire nation is celebrating this victorious moment, so let's dig into the awards and benefits that come with the title of Miss Universe.



According to reports, the prize money given to Miss Universe is about USD 250,000, around Rs. 1.89 crores, including extra perks and lots of benefits. It was reported that the cost of the crown is around USD 5 million (Rs. 37 crores).

It is said that 1,725 white diamonds and three golden canary diamonds have been used to craft petals, leaves and vines. It also has a beautiful crown’s centrepiece, a magnificent cut golden canary diamond weighing 62.83 carats.

Harnaaz Sandhu has also rewarded lakhs of rupees and Miss Universe Apartments in New York that she can use for one year. During Harnaaz stay in New York Apartments, her groceries, clothing, and travel allowance will reportedly be facilitated by Miss Universe Organisation.