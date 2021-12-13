  • Facebook
    Miss Universe 2021: Sushmita Sen congratulates Harnaaz Sandhu in latest post

    Sushmita Sen had won the Miss Universe title in 1994. After 21 years, Harnaaz Sandhu has made India proud by winning the Miss Universe title. Here's how Sushmita celebrated Harnaaz's win. Check out her post here.

    Miss Universe 2021: Sushmita Sen congratulates Harnaaz Sandhu in latest post
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 13, 2021, 8:14 PM IST
    Sushmita Sen is very proud that Harnaaz Sandhu has won the title of Miss Universe after 21 years. Harnaaz has given India its crown back after many years. Taking to her Twitter handle Sushmita had posted a few gorgeous photos of Harnaaz and had written a heartwarming post for the diva. She called Harnaaz har Hindustan Ki Naaz and said that she has been proud of Harnaaz's acheivements. She also thanked the girl for representing India so beautifully. 

    When Harnaaz was asked about the advice she would give to young women to cope with pressure, she said that the biggest pressure the youth of today was facing was to believe in themselves, to know that's what made them beautiful. One should stop comparing oneself with others.

    It was on  May 21, 1994, when Sushmita had won the title of Miss Universe. The diva at that time was only 18-years-of-age. When she had lifted the trophy, Sushmita's friend had made a call to make her family aware of the rare feat their daughter had achieved. Reportedly,  Wing Commander, Subir Sen did not have any time to even celebrate this moment.

    The press had reached the house and had asked questions about Sushmita, who had made them proud. The other family members were showing old photos of Sushmita and were also talking of her achievements. Her dad was also picking up calls from old and new and relatives close and distant. Also read: Harnaaz Sandhu crowned 70th Miss Universe: All you need to know about this Indian beauty queen

    Her father had once told IBT Times Titu (Sushmita's nick name) has made it. She has created history. He felt as if he was at the top of the world. It was about 8 in the morning that her friend first informed him that his daughter has won the title. And for a moment, he couldn't believe that  his dearest Titu could defeat 76 contestants from around the globe. Also read: Miss Universe 2021: Meet Harnaaz Sandhu, the woman representing India at the prestigious beauty pageant
      

