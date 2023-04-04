Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Facebook/WhatsApp statuses and messages for your loved ones

    The most auspicious day for Jains is Mahavir Jayanti, also known as Mahavir Janma Kalyanak. The Jain community commemorates this day across the world in commemoration of Jainism's final spiritual teacher (Mahavir).

    Devotees worldwide visit Jain temples, worship Lord Mahavir idol, read religious rhymes and seek blessings for a healthy and fruitful life. They also indulge in charity work. On this beautiful festival, a parade is carried out with the idol of Lord Mahavira, called the Rath Yatra.
     

    According to the Gregorian calendar, the Jain Guru's birth anniversary, which was called Vardhamana at birth, is commemorated in March or April. Mahavir Jayanti will be celebrated on April 4 this year. Here are some Mahavir Jayanti greetings, quotes, photographs, and status updates to share with your loved ones.

    Mahavir Jayanti motivational and inspirational quotes
    “A man is seated on top of a tree in the midst of a burning forest. He sees all living beings perish. But he doesn’t realize that the same fate is soon going to overtake him also. That man is a fool”

    “All breathing, existing, living, sentient creatures should not be slain, nor treated with violence, nor abused, nor tormented, nor driven away.”  

    “Don’t accumulate if you do not need it. The excess of wealth in your hands is for the society, and you are the trustee for the same”

    “Fight with yourself, why fight with external foes? He, who conquers himself through himself, will obtain happiness.”

    “In happiness and suffering, in joy and grief, we should regard all creatures as we regard our own self”

     

    Mahavir Jayanti status
    - May the holy words show you the path to never-ending happiness. Sending you warm wishes. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

    Here's praying for peace and harmony for all on this auspicious day. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

    - Let's pray for peace and harmony for all the human lives on this auspicious day. Happy Mahavir Jayanti.

    - May Lord Mahavir bless you on Mahavir Jayanti, and always. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

    Mahavir Jayanti 2022 wishes
    - Sending heartfelt wishes on the auspicious occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. May Lord Mahavir is always there to help you fulfil your dreams. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

    - May Lord Mahavir bless your life with the virtue of truth. Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2023!

    - On this holy occasion, I wish that you always walk on the path of truth and peace. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!!

    - Sending best wishes to you and your family on the auspicious occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, I wish that you are blessed with peace and happiness and grow stronger. 

    - Happy Mahavir Jayanti to you and your family. May your life is full of positivity and brightness, happiness and purity. May you always choose the path of kindness and righteousness.

    - May Lord Mahavir bless you abundantly and fill your life with the virtue of truth, non-violence and compassion. Happy Mahavir Jayanti to you!!

    Here's wishing one and all a very Happy Mahavir Jayanti.   

