    Happy birthday Vidya Balan: Interesting facts about the stunning actress

    First Published Jan 1, 2022, 5:00 AM IST
    Vidya Balan is known for her films like Parineeti, Baby, Kismat Connection, Bhool Bhulaiya, to name a few. There are a few interesting facts about the actress which you should know. Read to know further about the same.
     

     Vidya Balan is a versatile actress who looks stunning in whatever she wears. She has established a base for herself in the Bollywood industry. She has also received the  Padma Shri award and has also received many National Film Awards, Filmfare Awards and Screen Awards. She has received a lot of appreciation for her performance in movies like Kahaani, The Dirty Picture. She has also acted opposite stars like Saif Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt and Shahid Kapoor. On her birthday, we present to you some rare facts about the actress.
     

    She was born in Chembur, Mumbai, in a Tamil family. From a young age, she wanted to make her career in the film industry. The actress was inspired by Shabana Azmi and Madhuri Dixit. At the age of 16, she came in Ekta Kapoor show named Hum Paanch and played the role of Radhika.  
     

    Vidya's life turned brilliant after Siddharth Roy Kapur entered her life. Despite being from the South, she is fond of Bengali people. The fact that her husband can talk a bit of Bengali made him the perfect man in the life of the actress. 

    The actress struggled for three years to make her mark in the entertainment industry. During this tough time, her family supported her. She received a lot of appreciation for her film Kahaani and The Dirty Picture. The real actress in her came out. Her hit dialogue, "Filmein sirf teen cheezo ke wajah se chalti hai … entertainment, entertainment, entertainment … aur main entertainment hoon” made her famous on the big screen.

    The actress has a dream to play the role of legendary actor Charlie Chaplin on the big screen. She adored late actress Sridevi as Charlie Chaplin on the big screen in Mr India film and wants to attempt playing Charlie Chaplin.
     

