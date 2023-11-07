Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Happy Birthday Raima Sen: 7 photos of this bong-beauty that will blow your mind

    First Published Nov 7, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    Raima Sen daughter of Moon Moon Sen and grand-daughter of Suchitra Sen, turns 44 this year. Check out these 7 pictures of the bong-beauty

    article_image1

    Raima Sen/Instagram

    Raima Sen is the daughter granddaughter of Suchitra Sen who is highly regarded as the 'Mahanayika' of bengali film industry. She looks mesmerizing in this black gown

    article_image2

    Raima Sen/Instagram

    Her father Bharat Dev, is the member of the royal family of Tripura but she was born in Mumbai as her mother Moon Moon sen used to stay at Mumbai for her professional endeavours

    article_image3

    Raima Sen/Instagram

    It is said the Raima Sen resembles her grandmother Suchitra Sen more than either mother or her sister

    article_image4

    Raima Sen/Instagram

    She starred in Rituparno Ghosh's 'Chokher Bali' and after that she played a character role in Vidya Balan's debut movie 'Parineeta'

    article_image5

    Raima Sen/Instagram

    She was also part of another Rituporno Ghosh movie, 'Memories in March'. She was starred in 'Antarmahal'

    article_image6

    Raima Sen/Instagram

    She has also worked on a huge number of bengali films opposite Parambrata Chatterjee, Abir Chatterjee

    article_image7

    Raima Sen/Instagram

    Her younger sister, Riya Sen is also in the movie business. Her notable bengali films include Dwitiyo Purush and Baishe Shrabon

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Alia Bhatt wishes 'baby tiger' Raha on her first birthday; drops picture ATG

    Alia Bhatt wishes 'baby tiger' Raha on her first birthday; drops picture

    Thug Life: Kamal Haasan, Trisha, Dulquer Salmaan starrer title poster OUT rkn

    Thug Life: Kamal Haasan, Trisha, Dulquer Salmaan starrer title poster OUT

    Aashram star Tridha Choudhury reveals her wedding plans; Here's what we know ATG

    Aashram star Tridha Choudhury reveals her wedding plans; Here's what we know

    Rajinikanth 73rd birthday special: Superstar film 'Sivaji The Boss' to re-release for fans; report RBA

    Rajinikanth 73rd birthday special: Superstar film 'Sivaji The Boss' to re-release for fans; report

    ICC Cricket World Cup: Kartik Aaryan celebrates Virat Kohli's century with sweet surprise ATG

    ICC Cricket World Cup: Kartik Aaryan celebrates Virat Kohli's century with sweet surprise

    Recent Stories

    National Cancer Awareness Day: Why regular screenings matter? SHG

    National Cancer Awareness Day: Why regular screenings matter?

    Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023 polling day Phase 1 polling updates voting percentage AJR

    Chhattisgarh Phase-1 Election 2023: Voting underway in 20 assembly seats

    Happy Birthday Rituparna Sengupta: 5 best films of actress ATG

    Happy Birthday Rituparna Sengupta: 5 best films of actress

    Mizoram Assembly Election 2023 polling day updates voting percentage AJR

    Mizoram Election 2023: Voting underway in 40 assembly seats

    Happy Birthday Kamal Haasan: 7 must watch movies of Ulaganayagan rkn eai

    Happy Birthday Kamal Haasan: 7 must watch movies of Ulaganayagan

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon