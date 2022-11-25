From Kantara to Prince - Top 5 movies for you to binge watch this weekend

If you have missed watching any latest movies in theatres, do not worry, OTT platforms have got you sorted. This weekend you can get all cosy in your house, make some popcorn and binge-watch incredible South movies, from the Kannada blockbuster Kantara to Chiranjeevi's GodFather.

Image: Netflix, Rishab Shetty/ Instagram

In terms of entertainment, the South film industry has a good month this November. A genre of movies this month in theatres and OTT have witnessed a variety. Besides Kantara, movies like Chiranjeevi's GodFather, Karthi's Sardar, and more have proved to be blockbuster hits. Well, if you have missed the latest watch in theatres. You can watch them on OTT platforms. Tuck inside warm blankets, grab your popcorn and watch the latest this weekend with South movies. The latest releases of South movies on OTT platforms are here. Entertainment is guaranteed

Image:Sony LIV/ Instagram

Meet Cute: Meet Cute is a Telugu anthropology released on Sony LIV. It tells five different heart-warming stories of relationships between the young generation. Produced by actor Nani, the film marks the debut of his sister Deepti Ganta as director. It stars Sathyaraj, Rohini Molleti, Ruhani Sharma, Akanksha Singh, Ashwin Kumar, Varsha Bollamma, and others.

Image:Disney+ Hotstar/ Instagram

Prince: Directed by Anudeep, the Telugu and Tamil film Prince is a fun-filled story of a teacher who woos a young British woman working in the same school. The film stars Sivakarthikeyan and debutante Maria Ryaboshapka in lead roles. The superhit entertainer will stream from November 25, Friday on Disney+ Hotstar.

Image:Netflix/ Instagram

GodFather: Chiranjeevi's blockbuster film GodFather, which has Salman Khan, Satyadev, and Nayanthara, is streaming now on Netflix. The political thriller is a remake of Mohanlal's Malayalam film Lucifer. All the ingredients in a Megastar movie require mass, dialogues, a star-studded cast, emotions and action. Fans who did not see the film in theatres can now see it in the comfort of their homes soon. The Mohan Raja-directed movie became a massive hit in India and internationally.

Image:Rishab Shetty / Instagram

Kantara: After 50 days of successful running in theatres, Kantara has released digitally on the OTT platform on November 24 on Amazon Prime Videos. Although many audiences waiting for the OTT release are super excited to watch, a section is disappointed that the famous song Varaha Roopam has been taken out. The song has a replaced version due to the row of plagiarism. Rishab Shetty not only played a double role but also directed this movie. It is bankrolled by hombale films KGF fame producers. Kantara tells a tale set in a magical forest means Kantara, where the traditions of a particular community create a nature conflict vs man.

Image:Sony LIV/ Instagram