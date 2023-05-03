Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From Ajay Devgn to Akshay Kumar: 7 actors who never won Filmfare award

    First Published May 3, 2023, 7:29 PM IST

    With a long tradition of honouring the top actors and actresses in the Indian film industry, the Filmfare Awards are primarily regarded as the nation's most significant cinematic honours. 

    Over the years, several well-known actors and actresses have won the coveted award. In this post, look at some Bollywood performers who never won a Filmfare Best Actor award.

    Urmila Matondkar: Urmila Matondkar was a superstar in the 1990s and was recognised for her outlandish performances in films like Satya and Rangeela. However, she has never been honoured with a Filmfare Award for Best Actress.

    Govinda: Govinda, dubbed "Hero No. 1" in Bollywood, was well-known for his witty one-liners and dynamic dancing. To the dismay of his admirers, despite having a number of hits in the 1990s, he never received a Filmfare Best Actor Award.

    Ajay Devgn: Actor Ajay Devgn is gifted and has consistently shown his value. He has received numerous honours for his performances. Although he gave noteworthy performances in films like Omkara and Gangajal, he has never won a Filmfare Best Actor Award.

    Tabu: One of the most gifted actors of her time, Tabu has delivered a number of impactful performances in films like Maqbool and Namesake. She hasn't won a Filmfare Best Actress Award despite playing roles that have gained praise from critics.

    Akshay Kumar: One of Bollywood's most commercially successful actors, Akshay Kumar, has delivered a number of successful performances over the years. He has never won a Filmfare Best Actor Award despite his fame and adaptability.

    Suniel Shetty: The action star of the 1990s, Suniel Shetty, earned fans with his performances in films like Mohra and Border. However, he has never been honoured with a Filmfare Best Actor nomination.

    Shatrughan Sinha: The "Shotgun" of Bollywood, Shatrughan Sinha, was never given a Filmfare Best Actor Award despite his charismatic character and stirring performances in films like Kalicharan and Dostana.
     

