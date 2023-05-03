From Ajay Devgn to Akshay Kumar: 7 actors who never won Filmfare award

With a long tradition of honouring the top actors and actresses in the Indian film industry, the Filmfare Awards are primarily regarded as the nation's most significant cinematic honours.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Over the years, several well-known actors and actresses have won the coveted award. In this post, look at some Bollywood performers who never won a Filmfare Best Actor award.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Urmila Matondkar: Urmila Matondkar was a superstar in the 1990s and was recognised for her outlandish performances in films like Satya and Rangeela. However, she has never been honoured with a Filmfare Award for Best Actress.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Govinda: Govinda, dubbed "Hero No. 1" in Bollywood, was well-known for his witty one-liners and dynamic dancing. To the dismay of his admirers, despite having a number of hits in the 1990s, he never received a Filmfare Best Actor Award.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Ajay Devgn: Actor Ajay Devgn is gifted and has consistently shown his value. He has received numerous honours for his performances. Although he gave noteworthy performances in films like Omkara and Gangajal, he has never won a Filmfare Best Actor Award.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Tabu: One of the most gifted actors of her time, Tabu has delivered a number of impactful performances in films like Maqbool and Namesake. She hasn't won a Filmfare Best Actress Award despite playing roles that have gained praise from critics.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Akshay Kumar: One of Bollywood's most commercially successful actors, Akshay Kumar, has delivered a number of successful performances over the years. He has never won a Filmfare Best Actor Award despite his fame and adaptability.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Suniel Shetty: The action star of the 1990s, Suniel Shetty, earned fans with his performances in films like Mohra and Border. However, he has never been honoured with a Filmfare Best Actor nomination.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram