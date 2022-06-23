Friday Release: Jug Jugg Jeeyo to Sherdil, Avrodh, watch out for these films, series

From films being released in theatres to content on OTT, here are fresh releases making it your way, this Friday.

Image: Official film posters

If you are thinking of making this weekend entertaining, then we have brought you the complete list of movies and web series that releasing on Friday. From theatrical releases to films and series released on OTT platforms, there is a lot of content that is hitting up on screens this Friday. With the help of this list, you can update your watch list for the weekend. So, get ready to kick in your weekend with a high dose of entertainment as we bring you a list of fresh releases that you can watch either on the silver screen or in the comforts of your home; but don’t forget to grab a bucket of popcorn before you sit down to watch.

Image: Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani starrer 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' is going to hit the theatres on Friday. People were waiting for this film for a long time. Apart from the lead pair, Jug Jugg Jeeyo also stars actors Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakti Koli in important roles in the film. Produced under the banner of Dharma Productions, the film is directed by Raj Mehta. If you are planning to watch a family entertainer, this is the film for you. ALSO READ: Sherdil Box Office Prediction: Pankaj Tripathi's film will win the hearts of the audience!

Image: Still from the trailer

Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga: Pankaj Tripathi's Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga is also releasing this Friday. Apart from Pankaj, Sayani Gupta and Neeraj Kabi will also be seen in the film. The film is woven around the problems of a village surrounded by forests and with a population of tigers. Srijit Mukherjee directs the film. ALSO READ: Red-hot Janhvi Kapoor's sexy shimmery backless gown is the perfect date night outfit

Image: Official film poster

Avrodh 2: Releasing on SonyLIV, this web series is based on Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh's book ‘India's Most Fearless’ and will be streamed from June 24. In the second season, director Raj Acharya has brought some heroic stories of the Indian Army. The new season stars Abir Chatterjee, Aahana Kumra, Anant Mahadevan, Krishna Hebbale, Mohan Agashe, Neeraj Kabi, Rajesh Khattar, Sanjay Suri and Vijay Krishnan.

Image: Official film poster

Forensic: If you are fond of suspense thrillers, then this Friday is going to be interesting for you as 'Forensic' is set to be released on the OTT platform Zee5. It is a remake of a Malayalam film. It stars Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte in lead roles. Apart from this, Prachi Desai, Vindu Dara Singh and Rohit Roy are also in the lead roles in the film.

Image: Official film posters