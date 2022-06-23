Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sherdil Box Office Prediction: Pankaj Tripathi's film will win the hearts of the audience!

    First Published Jun 23, 2022, 12:09 PM IST

    Pankaj Tripathi-starrer 'Sherdil - The Pilibhit Safa' is a film made on a budget of Rs 10 crore. Continue reading to find out how much the film is expected to make on its opening day collection.

    Image: Still from the trailer

    Pankaj Tripathi is counted among the best actors in Hindi cinema. He is one such name in Bollywood who has achieved this position without having any godfather. It is his struggle, hard work and impeccable acting skills that have got him to the position where he stands today. Over all these years of his career, he has played many great characters. Be it a negative role or a comic, he breathes life into every character that he chooses to play. The actor's film 'Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga' is set to hit the theatres on Friday. In this film too, the actor is going to be seen winning the hearts of the audience with his strong acting.

    Image: Still from the trailer

    The trailer of the film, which was released on June 3, has been liked by the people. The story of the film revolves around a man named Gangaram who is the sarpanch of his village. Gangaram agrees to embrace death by adopting the infamous tiger custom. So that his family can get 10 lakh rupees from the government scheme, which is given to the family of a human-wildlife conflict victim. Gangaram takes a risk in the affair of this scheme and the story takes an exciting turn.

    Image: Still from the trailer

    Pankaj Tripathi’s wife Mridula Tripathi is also going to debut in Bollywood with the film Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga. She is going to be seen as a Bengali woman in this film. However, Mridula has not charged anything for the role that she will be playing in the movie.

    Image: Still from the trailer

    As far as the opening day collection of Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga, is concerned, the film is expected to earn Rs 1 to Rs 2 crore. Also starring Neeraj Kabi and Sayani Gupta, the film has been made on a budget of Rs 10 crore.

    Image: Still from the trailer

    Meanwhile, the film will also be extra special for all the KK fans as the late singer recorded his last song for this film. The song was released by the markers post KK's death, as a tribute to him.

