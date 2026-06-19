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'Why Does He Touch?': Raghavendra Rao Criticised Over Interaction With Keerthy Suresh, Krithi Shetty
Telugu director K. Raghavendra Rao is in hot water after a video from the 'Venky Anil 5' movie launch went viral. People are calling him out for inappropriately touching the actresses.
K. Raghavendra Rao in Hot Water Again
During The Venky Anil 5 Pooja Ceremony...
What's in the viral video?
The video, which is now all over social media, shows Raghavendra Rao standing very close to the actresses. He is seen holding their hand or shoulder while explaining the scene. Netizens are furious, asking, 'Does a senior director really need to touch an actress to explain a scene? Can't he just use words?'
Raghavendra Rao garu, what exactly is this behaviour?
This isn't the first time such visuals have gone viral. After the backlash over the Niharika video, one would expect that you had learned how to behave, Yet here we are again, having the same conversation.#VenkyAnil5pic.twitter.com/lBBCA3elWg
— Telugu Vibe (@Urs_TeluguVibe) June 18, 2026
Netizens are not holding back
This video is spreading like wildfire on X, Instagram, and Facebook, and people are expressing their anger. Many are commenting, 'This behaviour is not okay, especially at 84,' and 'It looks so creepy to be that close to the actresses.' Others are slamming him, saying, 'Doesn't he have any self-control at this age? Touching every actress like this is just wrong.' ‘Why does he touch?’ wrote another.
The Niharika Konidela incident is back in focus
This new controversy has brought an old video back into the limelight. Last year, K. Raghavendra Rao's behaviour with actress Niharika Konidela at a film launch had also created a huge stir. The fact that a similar incident happened again at the 'Venky Anil 5' launch has made people even angrier. The public is now asking, 'Has he learned nothing from his past mistakes?'
In Frame Keerthy and Krithi with the director
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