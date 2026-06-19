The video, which is now all over social media, shows Raghavendra Rao standing very close to the actresses. He is seen holding their hand or shoulder while explaining the scene. Netizens are furious, asking, 'Does a senior director really need to touch an actress to explain a scene? Can't he just use words?'

Raghavendra Rao garu, what exactly is this behaviour?



This isn't the first time such visuals have gone viral. After the backlash over the Niharika video, one would expect that you had learned how to behave, Yet here we are again, having the same conversation.#VenkyAnil5pic.twitter.com/lBBCA3elWg — Telugu Vibe (@Urs_TeluguVibe) June 18, 2026