Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night 2022 in Dubai: Ranveer, Shehnaaz, Tamannaah and more light up the event

At the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night in Dubai last night, Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Arjun Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor, Rakhi Sawant, Shehnaaz Gill, Nargis Fakhri, and other famous people were there.



Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

As a slew of glitzy celebrities flocked to the World Trade Center for the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night 2022 (FFME 2022), Bollywood in Dubai putting on a show-dance extravaganza that rivalled a glittering Broadway musical.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Rakhi Sawant and her boyfriend Adil saw at Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night. Both were seen posing for the shutterbugs.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

83 actor Ranveer Singh seen at Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night. At the event, Ranveer talked about his struggling days and revealed how his father helped him in paying Rs 50,000 when he first decided to make a portfolio.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Shamshera actress Vaani Kapoor was seen posing at Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night red carpet. She donned a black and white gown.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar was seen at Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night. The actress looked stunning in white.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Shehnaaz Gill attended Filmfare Middle East Achievers in Dubai, where she was also honoured with a trophy. However, what left everyone emotional was Shehnaaz’s acceptance speech.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar was seen at Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night. Shwe was last seen in the movie Samrat Prithviraj with Akshay Kumar.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Bollywood actress and model Urvashi Rautela was seen at Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night in a pink gown.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor was seen at Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night, posing for the shutterbugs.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla