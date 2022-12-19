Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    FIFA world cup 2022: Mohanlal to Deepika Padukone and many Indian stars witness final in Qatar

    First Published Dec 19, 2022, 7:48 AM IST

    Several Indian celebrities were spotted at the Qatar stadium, where the live finale was broadcast. Malayalam film superstars Mohanlal and Mammootty were among the stars.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Last night, December 18, Argentina won the World Cup on Sunday after defending France 4-2 on penalties. Lionel Messi, 35, finally received the FIFA trophy that he and his country had longed for, standing alongside Diego Maradona after the country's first football God carried them to their emotional second triumph in 1986, following their first in 1978. The match was held at Lusail Stadium, also known as Lusail Iconic Stadium, in Lusail, Qatar. 
     

    Image credit: Getty

    Football fever has gripped Bollywood celebrities as well. Several celebrities saw the FIFA World Cup, including Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Kapoor, Chunky Panday, and Manushi Chhillar. Here is a list of Bollywood celebrities attending the FIFA World Cup 2022 finale.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Deepika Padukone: 
    Deepika became the first Indian to unveil the FIFA trophy. The superstar and India’s most prominent global ambassador escorted the FIFA World Cup trophy in a specially commissioned truck and unveiled it at the Lusail Stadium.

    Getty Photos

    Nora Fatehi 
    The actress performed in the FIFA 2022 World Cup closing ceremony. Nora has previously performed at the FIFA World Cup 2022 Fan Festival, held at Al Bidda Park in Doha. 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Farah Khan
    Farah Khan posted a photo of herself and her kid at the Lusail Stadium. "My boy better be pounding my feet for life," she captioned the photo. In her message, she also congratulated Karan Johar.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Mammootty
    Malayalam superstar Mammootty was also there at the stadium, watching the game with his admirers.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kartik Aaryan
    Bollywood actor also travelled to Qatar to see the FIFA World Cup 2022 finale spectacle firsthand. "Football is Passion #Finals," he captioned the photo.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Mohanlal
    Malayalam superstar Mohanlal posted a photo of himself from the stands at the Qatar stadium just minutes before the game began.

    Shah Rukh Khan
    Shah Rukh Khan also attended the finale of the FIFA World Cup 2022. He attended the pre-match interaction at Jio Studios along with Wayne Rooney. 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Ishaan Khatter
    Ishaan Khatter shared some Instagram stories as he travelled to Qatar to attend the FIFA World Cup 2022. 

