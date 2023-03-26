'Fierce and Fire' - Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma's latest SEXY fashion styles are worth cherishing
Yuzvendra Chahal is back for his IPL 2023 stint with Rajasthan Royals. Meanwhile, his wife, Dhanashree, intrigues her fans with her trendiness. Check out her latest fashion styles that are worth cherishing.
Indian leg-spinner Yazvendra Chahal is back for Indian Premier League (IPL) action, as he has joined the former champion Rajasthan Royals' (RR's) training camp ahead of the 16th season that gets underway from Friday. While her dancer wife, Dhanashree Verma, is nowhere to be seen around him or the RR camp, she is expected to join once the season rolls.
In the meantime, Dhanashree continues to fascinate her fans with her round of trendiness and styles. As we present another collection of her latest fashion styles, starting with the latest one, she is seen wearing a short single-piece maroon dress with some embroidery work done. At the same time, she looks stunning in her outfit.
Considering that we are on the verge of entering the summer, Dhanashree also has presented the perfect summer look. In this click, she dons an orange outfit with a black blazer, which also offers a corporate look, while the lemonade in her hand gives the summer vibes.
Another summer look for the corporate is the one presented by Dhanashree above, as she sports a black top with grey trousers and a black overcoat, while her black handbag also gives the shopping vibe.
Continuing with her summer looks, Dhanashree has the best fashion sense when it comes to black. Here, she wears a mini-tip with trousers and a summer jacket, a good outfit considering shopping or wandering during the season.
One of her clicks from New Zealand can also be perfect for the summer, as a complete white top and trousers with a pink summer coat can make the season look completely fine and normal.