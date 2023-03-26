'Fierce and Fire' - Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma's latest SEXY fashion styles are worth cherishing

Yuzvendra Chahal is back for his IPL 2023 stint with Rajasthan Royals. Meanwhile, his wife, Dhanashree, intrigues her fans with her trendiness. Check out her latest fashion styles that are worth cherishing.

Image credit: Dhanashree Verma/Instagram

Indian leg-spinner Yazvendra Chahal is back for Indian Premier League (IPL) action, as he has joined the former champion Rajasthan Royals' (RR's) training camp ahead of the 16th season that gets underway from Friday. While her dancer wife, Dhanashree Verma, is nowhere to be seen around him or the RR camp, she is expected to join once the season rolls.

In the meantime, Dhanashree continues to fascinate her fans with her round of trendiness and styles. As we present another collection of her latest fashion styles, starting with the latest one, she is seen wearing a short single-piece maroon dress with some embroidery work done. At the same time, she looks stunning in her outfit.

