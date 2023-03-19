SEXY VIDEO: Yuzvendra Chahal's wife, Dhanashree Verma, has enchanting time in Dubai

Yuzvendra Chahal is back to Team India duty. Meanwhile, his wife, Dhanashree Verma, is on a solo trip to Dubai and is having an enchanting time there. Check out her craving video here.

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvednra Chahal is back with Team India in the ongoing One-Day Internationals (ODIs) duty against Australia, where he is yet to play a game after a couple of meetings, with the series locked 1-1. At the same time, his dancer wife, Dhanshree Verma, has not accompanied him during this series.

Considering Dhanashree's endeavour, she is on a solo trip to Dubai and has constantly shared pictures and videos. In a recently shared video, she is seen wearing a glamorous dress, staring into the sea from her hotel room. She is also seen having a pastry in the hotel before sharing clips of her exotic dresses and presenting her fashion senses.

During the trip, Dhanshree also worked out at her hotel gym. She was seen taking selfie videos between her workouts and implying a message to all her followers about her health and fitness consciousness, even while on vacation. She also shared clips of her hotel while she roamed around in sultry single-piece dresses and looked lovely in her swimwear bikini.

Dhanashree captioned the video, "Oh, hello, Versace". As for her latest fashion from Dubai, she has clicked herself in a stunning short black dress, looking pretty to the fullest, while in another picture, she is seen wearing a simple green, but is beautiful indeed.