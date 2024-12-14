Fear REVIEW: Is Vedhika, Arvind Krishna's psychological thriller worth watching? Read THIS

Fear movie review: Vedika's latest movie 'Fear', directed by Haritha Gogineni, was released on Saturday (December 14). Let's find out how the film is in this review.

Vedika impressed the Telugu audience with films like 'Vijayadasami', 'Baanam', and 'Ruler'. However, she hasn't achieved success as a heroine in Telugu cinema. Recently, she acted in and impressed with the film 'Rajakar'. Now, she's coming to scare the Telugu audience with 'Fear'. This film is directed by Dr. Haritha Gogineni. Produced by Dr. Vanki Penchalayya and AR Abhi under the Dattatreya Media banner, the film stars Vedika, Pavitra Lokesh, Aravind Krishna, and Jayaprakash in key roles. The movie is set to release on Saturday (December 14). Premieres were held earlier. Let's find out how 'Fear' is in the review.

Story:

Sindhu (Vedika) suffers from a mental illness and is undergoing treatment in a mental hospital. Sindhu and Indu (Vedika) are twin daughters to their parents (Jayaprakash, Pavitra Lokesh). They grow up and study together. However, as a child, their mother tells a ghost story to scare Sindhu into eating, and that fear remains and grows within her. Sindhu becomes increasingly afraid when her sister Indu takes her to an old house for games and shows her horror movies. At the same time, she is very jealous. A boy named Sampath comes to the tuition center she attends. Initially, he talks to her, and she becomes close to him. Sindhu cannot tolerate her sister Indu talking to him and warns her to stay away from Sampath. Meanwhile, Sindhu feels like someone is following her. She hits her fellow students at school. Due to her behavior, the school management asks her to study from home. While studying at home, Sindhu grows up with memories of Sampath. Eventually, she goes to Sampath's house and stays with his family. However, Sampath goes out for work and doesn't return, leaving her feeling even more alone. She feels like someone is following her and wants to kill her. Who is following Sindhu? Where did Sampath go? Why did she have to go to a mental hospital? What is Sindhu's problem? The rest of the story reveals these answers.

Analysis: Psychological thriller movies are made occasionally, but they are relatively fewer in Telugu cinema. Moreover, very few of them gain popularity. Director Haritha Gogineni has made 'Fear' as a psychological thriller with such a storyline. Through this movie, she has attempted to raise awareness about a mental health issue, specifically Schizophrenia. In terms of story, this film delivers a good message. In today's competitive world, parents are not taking proper care of their children or giving them enough time. This leads to an increase in mental illnesses. This film shows how creating unnecessary fears in children can affect them significantly. It is commendable to address a serious issue through this film. As a movie, 'Fear' revolves around Vedika's treatment in a hospital as a mental patient and her longing for Sampath. The film intercuts between her memories of Sampath in the hospital, childhood scenes, later scenes with Sampath, and scenes of her searching for him. These all run parallel.

The film creates suspense while also causing some confusion. However, the suspense elements remain thrilling throughout. The scenes of unknown people chasing Sindhu and her fear create fear in the audience as well. The entire movie progresses with suspense, creating curiosity about what will happen next. However, the simultaneous portrayal of hospital scenes, childhood scenes, and scenes with Sampath can confuse the audience. It creates doubt about what is real and what is present. In terms of the story, several doubts and questions arise. More care should have been taken in the way the story is narrated. It should have been more gripping and engaging. Although the suspense continues until the end, the twist and explanation in the climax feel justified. Yet, it seems like many logical aspects are missing. Moreover, some parts feel boring, and some scenes feel repetitive. Taking these small precautions would have been better. However, the makers delivered a good message through this movie. They attempted to raise awareness about the mental state of children and how parents should and shouldn't treat them. It's commendable to showcase a prevalent societal issue through 'Fear'.

Cast: Vedika impressed with her performance as Sindhu. She showcased another angle of her acting skills. In other words, she engaged and mesmerized everyone with her performance. She simply carried the entire film on her shoulders. She excelled in portraying various emotions, appearing serious, scared, sad, and jealous. Vedika also shined in the role of Indu for a short time. The entire movie revolves around her. Pavitra Lokesh appeared in the role of the mother and did justice to her character. Similarly, Jayaprakash as the father was okay within the scope of his role. Aravind Krishna did well in the role of Sampath, although his role's length is short. Shaaji Shinde, Satya Krishna, Sahithi Dasari, and Shani appeared in guest roles and were alright.

Technicians:

The film's technical aspects are a highlight, especially the visuals and background music. The background score breathed life into the film. The silent scenes were also impressive. The heartbreaking sound and the background music in suspense scenes are mind-blowing and chilling, reminiscent of horror films. Music director Anoop Rubens deserves praise for this. It can be said that he delivered his best in recent times. He excelled with the background music. I Andrew's camera work is also good. It's great that director Haritha Gogineni chose such a dry subject and presented a message as a psychological thriller. The attempt to raise awareness among people is also commendable. Finally: 'Fear' is a movie to watch for its message.

Rating: 2.75

Latest Videos