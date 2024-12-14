Arvind Kejriwal vs Sunita Kejriwal: Who is more educated?

Career
Arvind Kejriwal's early education was in Hisar, Haryana. After 12th, he pursued a B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering from IIT Kharagpur.
After engineering, Arvind Kejriwal worked at Tata Steel. He then cleared the UPSC exam and became an IRS officer.
Sunita Kejriwal completed her schooling in Delhi. She graduated from Lady Shri Ram College (LSR), Delhi University.
After graduation, Sunita Kejriwal prepared for the UPSC exam and got selected for the Indian Revenue Service (IRS).
Arvind Kejriwal studied at a premier technical institute like IIT, while Sunita Kejriwal studied at the prestigious LSR, known for academic excellence.
Arvind left the IRS for politics and became Delhi's CM. Sunita served in the IRS for a long time, building a career as a senior officer.
Arvind Kejriwal left his job for the uncertainties of politics, while Sunita Kejriwal maintained stability in government service.
During their education, Arvind focused on technical and administrative fields, while Sunita specialized in administrative services.
Both excel in education and career experience. Sunita chose career stability, while Arvind chose political instability.
