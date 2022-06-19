Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Father's Day 2022: From Piku to Lion King, watch these top 5 films to make your day extra special

    First Published Jun 19, 2022, 8:00 AM IST

    Father's Day 2022 is approaching, so take some time out of your hectic routine and binge watch these films with him to make him feel special. On Father's Day, June 19, look for articles that highlight the important role dads play in their children's lives by offering unconditional love, warmth, comfort, inspiration, and direction.

    Father's Day 2022 is approaching, so take some time out of your hectic routine and binge watch these films with him to make him feel special. On Father's Day, June 19, look for articles that highlight the important role dads play in their children's lives by offering unconditional love, warmth, comfort, inspiration, and direction.

    Angrezi Medium

    Champak (Irrfan Khan), a single parent and sweet store owner from Udaipur, Rajasthan, leads a humble existence, feuding with his brother, Gopi (Deepak Dobriyal). When his only daughter, Tarika (Radhika Madan), a recent high-school graduate, dreams of escaping her small-town existence and travelling the globe, chaos follows.

    She persuades her sceptic father to allow her to pursue higher studies in London. Seeing the high tuition expenses, Champak embarks on a journey to raise finances despite all difficulties in order to fulfil his daughter's wish. During this process, he becomes entangled in a series of escapades that refresh and enhance the father-daughter connection. Angrezi Medium is the final film of late actor Irrfan Khan, which adds to its significance.

    Also Read | Irrfan Khan Death Anniversary: 10 iconic dialogues of 'Hindi Medium' actor

    Piku

    Piku, directed by Shoojit Sircar, centres on an affectionate connection between Piku (Deepika Padukone), an architect residing in Delhi, and her quirky and widowed father Bhaskor Bannerjee (Amitabh Bachchan). Piku's hypochondriac father's chronic constipation and digestive troubles dominate their life. Bhaskor's fixation with his bowel motions frequently leads to squabbles, not just with his daughter, but also with their domestic assistance and family.

    Although Piku adores her father and gladly covers her departed mother's absence, she frequently finds herself at odds with him due to his eccentricities. They take an unplanned road trip to Kolkata with Rana Choudhary (Irrfan Khan), a cab driver who agrees to accompany the father-daughter pair to their ancestral home.

    Also Read | Here's what Prabhas did when Deepika Padukone's heart rate increased during shooting

    Dangal

    Dangal is a remarkable real story about Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler with an unfulfilled desire of representing India in an international competition. Phogat (Aamir Khan), a national wrestling champion, resides in a tiny hamlet in Haryana. Despite his brilliance, he is forced to give up his goal due to his family's financial situation. Mahavir wishes for a son who would fulfil his goal of winning a gold medal for India.

    When his wife, Daya (Sakshi Tanwar), gives birth to four girls, he chooses to battle social stigmas and raise his two daughters, Geeta (Fatima Sana Shaikh) and Babita (Sanya Malhotra), with the same optimism. Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar played their younger selves, respectively.

    Also Read | Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor's film gets positive review from netizens

    Lion King

    This 1994 animated masterpiece illustrates with remarkable emotional depth how the mighty Mufasa's legacy continued to inspire his cub Simba even after his death. Simba escapes into exile at first, overcome by sadness, but the encouragement of his buddy Nala and his shaman Rafiki soon helps him to reclaim his proper position in the wheel of life. Mufasa's lessons are applicable not just to Simba, but also to the audience, as they remind us to maintain our relationships, have a larger perspective on life, and make well-considered decisions that benefit everyone. The video also demonstrates how a father's love outlasts loss, sadness, and death.

    Chachi 420

    Described as a comedy, the film is about a father who dresses up as a nanny in order to be with his daughter following his divorce from his wife. When the father loses visiting rights for his daughter, here is how he attempts to stay near her while juggling a job and other responsibilities.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Trailer of Wedding Gift is unique and riveting say fans!

    Trailer of Wedding Gift is unique and riveting say fans!

    Friday Box Office Report: Nikamma's opening day collection fails to earn even a crore drb

    Friday Box Office Report: Nikamma’s opening day collection fails to earn even a crore

    Such a happy moment - Shah Rukh Khan SRK elated on having Trinbago Knight Riders TKR women's team for Caribbean Premier League CPL-ayh

    'Such a happy moment' - Shah Rukh Khan elated on having TKR women's team for CPL

    International Yoga Day 2022: 5 asanas every busy woman must do daily RBA

    International Yoga Day 2022: 5 asanas every busy woman must do daily

    WWE world wrestling entertainment: Vince McMahon steps down as Chairman after sexual misconduct allegations; Stephanie takes over-ayh

    WWE: Vince McMahon steps down as Chairman after sexual misconduct allegations; Stephanie takes over

    Recent Stories

    Numerology Predictions for June 19 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Predictions for June 19: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    International Yoga Day 2022 Here s what one should eat before and after yoga session gcw

    International Yoga Day 2022: Here's what one should eat before and after yoga session

    Daily Horoscope Check Astrology Predictions for June 19 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope: Check Astrology Predictions for June 19, 2022

    NBA 2022 Draft, national basketball association: Milwaukee Bucks GM general manager Jon Horst provides an update on all-star Khris Middleton-krn

    NBA 2022 Draft: Milwaukee Bucks GM Jon Horst provides an update on all-star Khris Middleton

    NBA national basketball association: Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham to diversify Russell Westbrook offensive role-krn

    NBA: Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham to diversify Russell Westbrook's offensive role

    Recent Videos

    Watch Idu Mishmi tribal girl reinforces Arunachal Pradesh's cultural link with Gujarat

    Watch: Idu Mishmi tribal girl reinforces Arunachal Pradesh's cultural link with Gujarat

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Vaikom Satyagraha, India's first movement against caste bias

    India@75: Vaikom Satyagraha, India's first movement against caste bias

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, the man whose works awoke a nation

    India@75: Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, the man whose works awoke a nation

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Meera Behn, Mahatma's confidante who took India's freedom struggle abroad

    India@75: Meera Behn, Mahatma's confidante who took India's freedom struggle abroad

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Benjamin Guy Horniman, the British journalist who fought for Indians

    India@75: Benjamin Guy Horniman, the British journalist who fought for Indians

    Video Icon