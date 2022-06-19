Father's Day 2022: From Piku to Lion King, watch these top 5 films to make your day extra special

Father's Day 2022 is approaching, so take some time out of your hectic routine and binge watch these films with him to make him feel special. On Father's Day, June 19, look for articles that highlight the important role dads play in their children's lives by offering unconditional love, warmth, comfort, inspiration, and direction.

Father's Day 2022 is approaching, so take some time out of your hectic routine and binge watch these films with him to make him feel special. On Father's Day, June 19, look for articles that highlight the important role dads play in their children's lives by offering unconditional love, warmth, comfort, inspiration, and direction. Angrezi Medium Champak (Irrfan Khan), a single parent and sweet store owner from Udaipur, Rajasthan, leads a humble existence, feuding with his brother, Gopi (Deepak Dobriyal). When his only daughter, Tarika (Radhika Madan), a recent high-school graduate, dreams of escaping her small-town existence and travelling the globe, chaos follows. She persuades her sceptic father to allow her to pursue higher studies in London. Seeing the high tuition expenses, Champak embarks on a journey to raise finances despite all difficulties in order to fulfil his daughter's wish. During this process, he becomes entangled in a series of escapades that refresh and enhance the father-daughter connection. Angrezi Medium is the final film of late actor Irrfan Khan, which adds to its significance. Also Read | Irrfan Khan Death Anniversary: 10 iconic dialogues of 'Hindi Medium' actor

Piku Piku, directed by Shoojit Sircar, centres on an affectionate connection between Piku (Deepika Padukone), an architect residing in Delhi, and her quirky and widowed father Bhaskor Bannerjee (Amitabh Bachchan). Piku's hypochondriac father's chronic constipation and digestive troubles dominate their life. Bhaskor's fixation with his bowel motions frequently leads to squabbles, not just with his daughter, but also with their domestic assistance and family. Although Piku adores her father and gladly covers her departed mother's absence, she frequently finds herself at odds with him due to his eccentricities. They take an unplanned road trip to Kolkata with Rana Choudhary (Irrfan Khan), a cab driver who agrees to accompany the father-daughter pair to their ancestral home. Also Read | Here's what Prabhas did when Deepika Padukone's heart rate increased during shooting

Dangal Dangal is a remarkable real story about Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler with an unfulfilled desire of representing India in an international competition. Phogat (Aamir Khan), a national wrestling champion, resides in a tiny hamlet in Haryana. Despite his brilliance, he is forced to give up his goal due to his family's financial situation. Mahavir wishes for a son who would fulfil his goal of winning a gold medal for India. When his wife, Daya (Sakshi Tanwar), gives birth to four girls, he chooses to battle social stigmas and raise his two daughters, Geeta (Fatima Sana Shaikh) and Babita (Sanya Malhotra), with the same optimism. Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar played their younger selves, respectively. Also Read | Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor's film gets positive review from netizens