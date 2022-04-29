Irrfan Khan Death Anniversary: 10 iconic dialogues of 'Hindi Medium' actor

Irrfan Khan succumbed to neuroendocrine tumour on April 29, 2020, after battling for two long years.

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan breathed his last on April 29, 2020. His death left the entire nation to mourn his passing away, as his fans continue to miss him even though. Irrfan was one of the finest actors in the Hindi film industry who went on to make his name in Hollywood as well. The late actor has been a part of several international projects including Inferno, The Jurassic World and Life of Pi. The actor, unfortunately, succumbed to a neuroendocrine tumour after fighting a battle against it for two long years.

In a career spanning over three decades, Irrfan Khan was awarded numerous accolades, including the prestigious National Film Award, six Filmfare Awards and an Asian Film Award. The late actor was also conferred with the ‘Padma Shri’, India's fourth highest civilian honour. And, a year after his death, in 2021, the Filmfare Awards honoured him with the Lifetime Achievement Award, posthumously.

Irrfan Khan had a very humble start to his career. In the initial years of his acting career, he worked as a junior artist in films and television serials. However, it was in the year 2005 when he bagged his first Bollywood lead role in 'Rog' that left the audience and critics praise him for his performance. ALSO READ: Irrfan Khan birth anniversary: Sutapa Sikdar recalls the night before Irrfan’s death

Over the years, Irrfan Khan went on to deliver numerous hits at the box office including 'The Namesake', 'Life in a... Metro', ‘Life of Pi’, 'Slumdog Millionaire', ‘Piku’, 'Paan Singh Tomar', 'Hindi Medium', his last film 'Angrezi Medium', and many others. He also acted in American and British films.

Other than his acting, one thing that Irrfan Khan’s fans love about him even today was his dialogue. The way he delivered his dialogues with sheer finesse, continues to be a favourite among his fans. On the late actor’s second death anniversary, here are some of the dialogues that are etched in the hearts of his millions of fans.

1. "Galtiyan bhi rishton ki tarah hoti hai... Karni nahi padti, ho jati hai." 2. “I suppose, in the end, the whole life becomes an act of letting go.”

3. “Mohabbat hai is liye jaane diya, zidd hoti toh baahon mein hoti.” 4. "Life is very busy these days. There are too many people, and everyone wants what the other has.” ALSO READ: "Irrfan Khan ad this way of helping people that was so generous," says Vijay Varma

5. “Ye sheher humein jitna deta hai, badle mein kahin zyada humse le lete hai.” 6. "Death aur shit... Ye do cheeze kisi ko bhi, kabhi bhi aa sakti hai."

7. "Aadmi ka sapna toot jaata hai na, toh aadmi khatam ho jata hai." 8. "Pack a pillow and blanket and see as much of the world you can. You will not regret it. One day, it will be too late.”

