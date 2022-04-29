Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Irrfan Khan Death Anniversary: 10 iconic dialogues of 'Hindi Medium' actor

    First Published Apr 29, 2022, 8:00 AM IST

    Irrfan Khan succumbed to neuroendocrine tumour on April 29, 2020, after battling for two long years.

    Image: Getty Images

    Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan breathed his last on April 29, 2020. His death left the entire nation to mourn his passing away, as his fans continue to miss him even though. Irrfan was one of the finest actors in the Hindi film industry who went on to make his name in Hollywood as well. The late actor has been a part of several international projects including Inferno, The Jurassic World and Life of Pi. The actor, unfortunately, succumbed to a neuroendocrine tumour after fighting a battle against it for two long years.

    Image: Getty Images

    In a career spanning over three decades, Irrfan Khan was awarded numerous accolades, including the prestigious National Film Award, six Filmfare Awards and an Asian Film Award. The late actor was also conferred with the ‘Padma Shri’, India's fourth highest civilian honour. And, a year after his death, in 2021, the Filmfare Awards honoured him with the Lifetime Achievement Award, posthumously.

    Image: Getty Images

    Irrfan Khan had a very humble start to his career. In the initial years of his acting career, he worked as a junior artist in films and television serials. However, it was in the year 2005 when he bagged his first Bollywood lead role in 'Rog' that left the audience and critics praise him for his performance.

    ALSO READ: Irrfan Khan birth anniversary: Sutapa Sikdar recalls the night before Irrfan’s death

    Image: Getty Images

    Over the years, Irrfan Khan went on to deliver numerous hits at the box office including 'The Namesake', 'Life in a... Metro', ‘Life of Pi’, 'Slumdog Millionaire', ‘Piku’, 'Paan Singh Tomar', 'Hindi Medium', his last film 'Angrezi Medium', and many others. He also acted in American and British films.

    Image: Getty Images

    Other than his acting, one thing that Irrfan Khan’s fans love about him even today was his dialogue. The way he delivered his dialogues with sheer finesse, continues to be a favourite among his fans. On the late actor’s second death anniversary, here are some of the dialogues that are etched in the hearts of his millions of fans.

    Image: Getty Images

    1.    "Galtiyan bhi rishton ki tarah hoti hai... Karni nahi padti, ho jati hai."

    2.    “I suppose, in the end, the whole life becomes an act of letting go.”

    Image: Getty Images

    3.    “Mohabbat hai is liye jaane diya, zidd hoti toh baahon mein hoti.”

    4.    "Life is very busy these days. There are too many people, and everyone wants what the other has.”

    ALSO READ: "Irrfan Khan ad this way of helping people that was so generous," says Vijay Varma

    Image: Getty Images

    5.    “Ye sheher humein jitna deta hai, badle mein kahin zyada humse le lete hai.”

    6.    "Death aur shit... Ye do cheeze kisi ko bhi, kabhi bhi aa sakti hai."

    Image: Getty Images

    7.    "Aadmi ka sapna toot jaata hai na, toh aadmi khatam ho jata hai."

    8.    "Pack a pillow and blanket and see as much of the world you can. You will not regret it. One day, it will be too late.”

    Image: Getty Images

    9.    "Hamari toh gaali par bhi taali padti hai."

    10.    “The key to a happy life is to accept you are never actually in control.”

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kim Kardashian weeps as Kanye West retrieves her sex tape with Ray J drb

    Kim Kardashian weeps as Kanye West retrieves her sex tape with Ray J

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Here is how Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma look in their latest click-ayh

    IPL 2022: Here's how Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma look in their latest click

    Shehnaaz Gill to make her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan drb

    Shehnaaz Gill to make her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan?

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya son Agastya videobombs Natasa Stankovic Instagram video-ayh

    IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya's son Agastya videobombs Natasa Stankovic's Instagram video

    National language row: Politics erupts over Kiccha Sudeep's comment-ycb

    National language row: Politics erupts over Kiccha Sudeep's comment

    Recent Stories

    Heropanti 2 movie review: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria's film is named a 'full-on masala entertainer' RBA

    Heropanti 2 movie review: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria's film is named a 'full-on masala entertainer' by fans

    Irrfan Khan death anniversary 5 movies of the later actor you must watch drb

    Irrfan Khan death anniversary: 5 movies of the later actor you must watch

    International Dance Day 2022: From Michael Jackson to Tiger Shroff - Top quotes from 10 iconic dancers snt

    International Dance Day 2022: From Michael Jackson to Tiger Shroff - Top quotes from 10 iconic dancers

    Kim Kardashian weeps as Kanye West retrieves her sex tape with Ray J drb

    Kim Kardashian weeps as Kanye West retrieves her sex tape with Ray J

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 PBKS vs LSG punjab-lucknow Fantasy XI preview prediction team analysis players to watch probable fantasy xi where to watch-ayh

    IPL 2022, PBKS vs LSG: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

    Recent Videos

    Dedicate my last years to Ratan Tata addresses citizens at PM Modi s Assam event gcw

    'Dedicate my last years to...' Ratan Tata addresses citizens at PM Modi's Assam event

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals DC can turn the season around-ayh

    IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals can turn the season around

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC Delhi Capitals needs to start getting that little bit of momentum - Ricky Ponting-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC needs to start getting that little bit of momentum" - Ricky Ponting

    Video Icon
    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital-ycb

    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital

    Video Icon
    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert Jeff M Smith

    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert

    Video Icon