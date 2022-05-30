Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor's film gets positive review from netizens

    The story of Laal Singh Chaddha touches the nation's hearts and souls; check out the online reactions!

    Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor's film gets positive review from netizens RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published May 30, 2022, 1:55 PM IST

    Laal Singh Chaddha's simple attitude and youthful hope have touched the nation's hearts and souls. The trailer is receiving a lot of love and attention all throughout the country. Laal Singh Chaddha takes audiences on an emotional trip through India's history, covering every key event.

    At the T20 final match last night, during the second strategic break of the first inning, a trailer for the upcoming film was presented. The trailer has gone viral across the country, with netizens adoring it! Every conversation is centred on Aamir's portrayal of Laal Singh Chaddha. His facial expressions, phrase delivery, and the simplicity he delivers to the screen are all amazing, and he has emotionally affected everyone.

    Also Read: Laal Singh Chaddha: 5 reasons to watch Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor's film (Trailer out)

    Praising the trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha, netizens said, “The level of thrill, excitement, and emotions that the trailer produces is amazing. Aamir is surely the man who can carry this role and justify the movie”. Another one expressed, “He is one of the reasons why Bollywood is still alive. Respect”.  “How innocently…He played this character…fell in love with the beauty of his innocence”  

    Praising the trailer, several Bollywood critics came forward to applaud the film and one of them was Taran Adarsh who posted “SIMPLE. HEARTWARMING. WONDERFUL... Here's #LaalSinghChaddhaTrailer... #AamirKhan and #KareenaKapoorKhan reunite after #3Idiots and #Talaash... Here's the link: https://youtu.be/R6savS7m0Fg”

    'Laal Singh Chaddha' is Aamir Khan's one-of-a-kind show for global audiences. The celebrity had to overcome a number of obstacles in order to get the film off the ground. The film is finally ready to captivate its viewers with simplicity and peace after a decade of hard effort, tenacity, and patience.

    Also Read: Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Lawrence Bishnoi gang had Salman Khan as target in 2018?

    Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni also feature in 'Laal Singh Chaddha,' which is produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios.

    Last Updated May 30, 2022, 1:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sidhu Moose Wala murder latest updates Lawrence Bishnoi Goldy Brar Punjab Police drb

    Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Lawrence Bishnoi gang had Salman Khan as target in 2018?

    IPL 2022 Final, Indian Premier League: Ranveer Singh, AR Rahman light up closing ceremony; netizens go gaga-ayh

    IPL 2022 Final: Ranveer Singh, AR Rahman light up closing ceremony; netizens go gaga

    Who is Sidhu Moose Wala net worth Punjabi singer congress leader shot dead in Mansa snt

    Who was Sidhu Moose Wala, Punjabi singer shot dead in Mansa?

    Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district

    Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead in broad daylight

    AEW All-Elite Wrestling: MJF Maxwell Jacob Friedman fails to show up at Fan Fest Meet & Greet; Double or Nothing ppv pay-per view status doubtful-ayh

    AEW: MJF fails to show up at Fan Fest Meet & Greet; Double or Nothing status doubtful

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Fastest delivery to most sixes - Records the 15th season broke-ayh

    IPL 2022: Fastest delivery to most sixes - Records the 15th season broke

    Are India and Pakistan holding back channel dialogue

    Are India and Pakistan holding back channel dialogue?

    NBA 2022 Playoffs, National Basketball Association: Jimmy Butler says he wasn't good enough-krn

    NBA 2022 Playoffs: Jimmy Butler says he wasn't "good enough"

    Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma love this Bengaluru Bakery shop; crickter visits to buy puffs for wife RBA

    Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma love this Bengaluru Bakery shop; crickter visits to buy puffs for wife

    Giant squirrel interrupts minor league baseball game; watch - gps

    Giant squirrel interrupts minor league baseball game; watch

    Recent Videos

    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Have been backed all the way - David Miller on stellar season for GT Gujarat Titans-ayh

    IPL 2022: 'Have been backed all the way' - David Miller on stellar season for GT

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022 Playoffs, Indian Premier League: Sanju Samson has been exceptional - Kumar Sangakkara-ayh

    IPL 2022 Playoffs: 'Sanju Samson has been exceptional' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    Amid Russian invasion, US aircraft carrier Harry S Truman joins Neptune Shield 22

    Amid Russian invasion, US aircraft carrier Harry S Truman joins Neptune Shield 22

    Video Icon
    Shahrukh Pathan, who pointed pistol at Delhi cop during 2020 riots, celebrated on parole visit home

    Shahrukh Pathan, who pointed pistol at Delhi cop during 2020 riots, celebrated on parole visit home

    Video Icon
    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    Video Icon