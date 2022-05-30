Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor's film gets positive review from netizens

Laal Singh Chaddha's simple attitude and youthful hope have touched the nation's hearts and souls. The trailer is receiving a lot of love and attention all throughout the country. Laal Singh Chaddha takes audiences on an emotional trip through India's history, covering every key event.

At the T20 final match last night, during the second strategic break of the first inning, a trailer for the upcoming film was presented. The trailer has gone viral across the country, with netizens adoring it! Every conversation is centred on Aamir's portrayal of Laal Singh Chaddha. His facial expressions, phrase delivery, and the simplicity he delivers to the screen are all amazing, and he has emotionally affected everyone.

Praising the trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha, netizens said, “The level of thrill, excitement, and emotions that the trailer produces is amazing. Aamir is surely the man who can carry this role and justify the movie”. Another one expressed, “He is one of the reasons why Bollywood is still alive. Respect”. “How innocently…He played this character…fell in love with the beauty of his innocence”

Praising the trailer, several Bollywood critics came forward to applaud the film and one of them was Taran Adarsh who posted “SIMPLE. HEARTWARMING. WONDERFUL... Here's #LaalSinghChaddhaTrailer... #AamirKhan and #KareenaKapoorKhan reunite after #3Idiots and #Talaash... Here's the link: https://youtu.be/R6savS7m0Fg”

'Laal Singh Chaddha' is Aamir Khan's one-of-a-kind show for global audiences. The celebrity had to overcome a number of obstacles in order to get the film off the ground. The film is finally ready to captivate its viewers with simplicity and peace after a decade of hard effort, tenacity, and patience.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni also feature in 'Laal Singh Chaddha,' which is produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios.