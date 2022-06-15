Here's what Prabhas did when Deepika Padukone's heart rate increased during shooting

Deepika Padukone was taken to a private hospital while filming Project K in Hyderabad. Prabhas' particular gesture for Deepika exemplifies why he is known as the industry's 'Darling.'

Deepika Padukone, currently filming Project K in Hyderabad, was transported to a private hospital. According to reports, the actress became sick after her heart rate jumped, and she was sent to Kamineni Hospital in the city, where physicians checked her. Deepika returned to the sets to shoot with Amitabh Bachchan soon after her pulse rate had stabilised.

Prabhas' particular gesture for Deepika Padukone exemplifies why he is known as the industry's Darling. Everyone on the Project K set was allegedly apprehensive when Deepika was brought to the hospital. Still, it was later revealed that Deepika is well and may return to work immediately. However, neither Deepika nor her team has issued an official word on the matter.

According to sources, Deepika's recent health crisis has frightened the creators and her leading man, and he has postponed this scene due to her present health situation. A trusted source close to BollywoodLife said they were supposed to shoot key sequences together. Prabhas, on the other hand, has requested a rescheduling. And then there's the shooting. Requested a one-week delay in the schedule.

Deepika is currently feeling much better as a result of her medical treatment. So, if she's okay, they'll go ahead and shoot. Prabhas has delegated decision-making to her. " This is truly charming." In the industry, he's known as Darling for a reason.

Deepika and Prabhas will be seen together for the first time in Project K, and their fans are ecstatic to watch their romance come to life. With the release of Baahubali and Baahubali 2, Prabhas became an overnight celebrity in Bollywood. The Hindi public has been waiting for him to repeat the feat with his subsequent projects.

Saaho and Radhe Shyam, his most recent releases, failed to please, and Project K has high expectations. Deepika will next be seen in Pathaan, while she and Hrithik Roshan will shortly begin filming for Fighter.