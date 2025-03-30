Get a Silver Glow on Eid: Try Sajal Aly and Hania Aamir's Makeup

Lifestyle
The Pakistani actress has kept her makeup natural with a maroon suit. After applying skin tone foundation, she has lightly highlighted her cheeks.
Sajal has chosen pink tone makeup with a pastel colored suit. Glossy lipstick and girl hair are added. The suit is styled with earrings in the ears.
Sajal Ali has done pastel makeup with a red colored heavy work suit. Along with glossy pink lipstick, she has worn a maangtika. Which is creating a very traditional look.
Keep natural makeup with a blue colored suit this Eid. Apply gajra in hair. Decorate the eyes with kajal. You can add heavy earrings.
Your color gets enhanced in dewy makeup. More fair makeup is kept in it. You can also get ready like Hania on this Eid.
Pink makeup looks great with a pink suit. In this makeup, the cheek is highlighted with pink. Kajal and lipstick shades are also given a light pink touch.
Unique Baby Names in Sanskrit with Beautiful Meanings
5 Hairstyles Inspired by Nora Fatehi: Beautiful Hair for Long Faces
Eid Salwar Suits: 10 Styles Inspired by Actresses for 2025
Chaitra Navratri: Fasting tips to stay energetic during nine day fast