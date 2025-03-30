Lifestyle

Get a Silver Glow on Eid: Try Sajal Aly and Hania Aamir's Makeup

Sajal Ali's Natural Makeup

The Pakistani actress has kept her makeup natural with a maroon suit. After applying skin tone foundation, she has lightly highlighted her cheeks. 

Pink Tone Makeup

Sajal has chosen pink tone makeup with a pastel colored suit. Glossy lipstick and girl hair are added. The suit is styled with earrings in the ears.

Pastel Makeup With Maangtika

Sajal Ali has done pastel makeup with a red colored heavy work suit. Along with glossy pink lipstick, she has worn a maangtika. Which is creating a very traditional look.

Natural Makeup

Keep natural makeup with a blue colored suit this Eid. Apply gajra in hair. Decorate the eyes with kajal. You can add heavy earrings.

Dewy Makeup

Your color gets enhanced in dewy makeup. More fair makeup is kept in it. You can also get ready like Hania on this Eid.

Light Pink Makeup

Pink makeup looks great with a pink suit. In this makeup, the cheek is highlighted with pink. Kajal and lipstick shades are also given a light pink touch.

Unique Baby Names in Sanskrit with Beautiful Meanings

5 Hairstyles Inspired by Nora Fatehi: Beautiful Hair for Long Faces

Eid Salwar Suits: 10 Styles Inspired by Actresses for 2025

Chaitra Navratri: Fasting tips to stay energetic during nine day fast