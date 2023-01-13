Exclusive: Satyameva Jayate star Aisha Sharma reveals her fitness, beauty secret; tells how to handle trolls

John Abraham's co-star in Satyamev Jayate, Aisha Sharma and lil sister of Neha Sharma, has gained popularity in a short time. Asianet Newsable got candid with the Bollywood actress to learn about her beauty and fitness secrets. Also, how her skincare routine. (By Richa Barua)

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Aisha Sharma is an actress who understands how to catch viewers' attention with her beauty and talent. She has been grabbing headlines because of her gorgeous Instagram post throughout time. Having said that, let us know the secret of her fantastic skin, perfectly curvy body, fashion inspiration and many more.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Aisha Sharma's equation with her Bollywood actress sister Neha Sharma:

Aisha: Neha is my ride-or-die for life. A huge misconception that people have is that Neha and I are very similar. We are not similar at all. But the beauty of our equation we bring to the table what the other lacks, and it’s what makes us so good together. Neha & I constantly push each other to become better versions of ourselves. But the one thing we have in common is that we are both fiercely protective of each other.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Aisha Sharma's fitness secret:

Aisha: My Fitness secret is consistency. Motivation gets you started; consistency is what keeps you going. Movement, for me, is an integral part of my everyday. I like to mix things up and constantly change my fitness routines so that it doesn’t get boring. Currently, I am doing yoga twice a week, pole dancing once a week, and strength training a week thrice. Rest and recovery are equally important. What you eat matters more than how hard you train. Cause no amount of training can outdo a bad diet.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Aisha Sharma's Daily routine:

Aisha: The pandemic taught me the value of time and waking up early. I like to wake up at 6 am and start my day before the world wakes up. I start my day with journaling ( which I have been doing for 5 years now in a row ). Mindset isn’t a given, it’s hard work and just like your body, it needs to be worked on. 6-8 am is my self-care time, and then I get on with the day. I also give a lot of importance to sleep and usually try to hit the bed without my phone.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Aisha Sharma's skincare routine AM and PM:

Aisha: Skincare, for me is the ultimate form of self-care. I believe in cleansing a lot. I double-cleanse. Am /Pm. If I have a sweaty workout, I also cleanse post-workout. The key is to find a cleanser that doesn’t strip your skin and isn’t harsh. I use tata harpers regenerating cleanser that I am a big fan of. Sometimes I also like to use a balm cleanser to take my makeup off. I believe in LED for the skin. Usually, add a led mask to the pm routine. It’s done wonders for the skin. Am is cleanse, serum, SPF. Pm: cleanse, serum, moisturizer. SPF for me is a non-negotiable and something my 20-year-old self never did. Sundays for me is an elaborate skincare day. That’s one day of the week when I spend a lot of time on it.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Aisha Sharma's Future projects:

Aisha: There’s a lot in store for 2023 as per future projects and I am very excited to see what this year brings through. But you will have to follow me on social media to stay updated. (laughs)

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Aisha Sharma on physical and mental health:

Aisha: I take both of them very seriously. Without health, nothing is of real value in life. The tricky part is being happy. And if anything, no matter what it is, if it makes you happy, it doesn’t have to make sense to anyone else.

Image: Aisha Sharma/Instagram

Aisha Sharma's fashion inspiration:

Bollywood actress says her fashion idol are many, however, Kate Moss is iconic.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram