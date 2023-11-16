Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sexy Pics: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez sizzles in white body-hugging dress

    First Published Nov 16, 2023, 7:51 PM IST

    Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, sets social media ablaze with her latest Instagram photos, showcasing her stunning curves in a figure-hugging white outfit.

    article_image1

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo's partner, captures attention with a stunning appearance, aptly described as "GEORG-EOUS," as she flaunts her curves in a skin-tight white outfit.

    article_image2

    Image Credit: Instagram

    The comments section became a platform for positive affirmations, with fans celebrating Georgina's beauty and expressing admiration for the couple's dynamic relationship.

    article_image3

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Georgina's latest photos on social media, showcasing her figure-hugging white outfit, created a storm on Instagram, attracting admiration and comments from fans.

    article_image4

    Image Credit: Instagram

    With a massive following of 52.9 million on Instagram, Georgina's photos garnered significant engagement, amassing over 584,000 likes from her admirers.

    article_image5

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Accompanying the captivating images, Georgina shared the caption "A beautiful day at work," offering a glimpse into the context of the photos and adding a touch of personal insight.

    article_image6

    Image Credit: Instagram

    At 29 years old, Georgina Rodriguez exudes elegance and style, effortlessly showcasing her curves in the fashionable white ensemble that earned praise from her online audience.

    article_image7

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Comments flooded the section, with fans expressing envy and admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo, acknowledging his luck to have Georgina as his partner.

    article_image8

    Image Credit: Instagram

    The comments section became a platform for positive affirmations, with fans celebrating Georgina's beauty and expressing admiration for the couple's dynamic relationship.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Oka Madi song OUT: Chiyaan Vikram's Dhruva Nakshathram's latest song emerges as a soul-stirring love-ballad ATG

    Oka Madi song OUT: Chiyaan Vikram's Dhruva Nakshathram's latest song emerges as a soul-stirring love-ballad

    Fact Check: Trending video featuring Kajol changing clothes exposed as deepfake; read details SHG

    Fact-Check: Trending video featuring Kajol changing clothes exposed as deepfake; read details

    The Crown season 6: Here's a cast and character guide to the final season; Read ATG

    The Crown season 6: Here's a cast and character guide to the final season; Read

    Pulimada: When and where to watch Joju George starrer on OTT rkn

    Pulimada: When and where to watch Joju George starrer on OTT

    Ghost OTT release: Kannada star Shiva Rajkumars heist action thriller to be out here Read more ATG

    Ghost OTT release: Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar’s heist action thriller to be out here; Read more

    Recent Stories

    Ananya Panday exuberates Diwali glamour in peach saree [PICTURES] ATG

    Ananya Panday exuberates Diwali glamour in peach saree [PICTURES]

    Oka Madi song OUT: Chiyaan Vikram's Dhruva Nakshathram's latest song emerges as a soul-stirring love-ballad ATG

    Oka Madi song OUT: Chiyaan Vikram's Dhruva Nakshathram's latest song emerges as a soul-stirring love-ballad

    David Beckham thanks UNICEF, Sachin Tendulkar for amazing ODI World Cup 2023 experience osf

    David Beckham thanks UNICEF, Sachin Tendulkar for amazing ODI World Cup 2023 experience

    ODI World Cup 2023: PM Narendra Modi likely to attend final at Ahmedabad, many Bollywood stars to turn up avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: PM Narendra Modi likely to attend final at Ahmedabad, many Bollywood stars to turn up

    Fact Check: Trending video featuring Kajol changing clothes exposed as deepfake; read details SHG

    Fact-Check: Trending video featuring Kajol changing clothes exposed as deepfake; read details

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon