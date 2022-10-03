Doctor G to Goodbye, 7 films and series you can watch this October 2022

October 2022 is jam-packed with some amazing releases of both movies and series. It can be confusing to decide what to watch and where to watch it. Don't worry; we have come up with a list to make it easier for you.



Image: Maduri Dixit, Rashmika Mandanna, Rakul Preet, Akshay Kumar, Sidharth Malhotra, Voot, Prajakta Koli / Instagram

We are just a couple of months away from 2022 getting over, and several films, web series, and characters have blown us away. And October seems one of the most exciting months for movie and series lovers as several movies and series are lined up to hit the screens. From Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu to Sidharth Malhotra's Thank God, movie releases are lined up in October. If you are wondering what to watch, here's a list of all the movies and web series released this October 2022 that you can enjoy watching.

Maja Ma: Madhuri Dixit is back with yet another fantastic performance in the movie Maja Ma, which will release on Prime Video on October 6. Dixit will star as a middle-class mom with a secret past in this comedy film, and the movie will be released on October 6. Releasing Platform: Prime Video ALSO READ: What's cooking between Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski ? Find out

Bigg Boss 16: Bigg Boss 16, a reality show that Salman Khan hosts, is back with a bang. The show has already begun and has grabbed the limelight on all social media platforms. The reality show was released on October 1 in a very grand way by introducing all the show participants this season. Releasing Platform: Voot

Ram Setu: In Akshay Kumar's much-awaited film of 2022, Ram Setu, we will see the actor playing the role of an archaeologist. This film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha in important roles. The movie will be released on October 24. Releasing Platform: Theatre

Thank God: Thank God, a movie starring Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh, is a fantasy comedy film directed by Indra Kumar. 'Manike', a song from this movie featuring Nora Fatehi, is already making rounds on social media platforms. The movie will be released on October 24. Releasing Platform: Theatre

Goodbye: Rashmika Mandanna is ready to make her Bollywood debut with Goodbye alongside Neena Gupta and Amitabh Bachchan. From the looks of the movie's trailer, the film seems to be filled with drama and an emotional rollercoaster and will be released on October 7. Releasing Platform: Theatre

Doctor G: Ayushmann Khurrana is back with yet another exciting storyline. The film centres around the lone male student of a Gynaecology department, Dr Uday Gupta. This film also stars Shefali Shah in a supporting role and Rakul Preet as a co-star. The movie will be released on October 14. Releasing Platform: Theatre

